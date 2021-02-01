 Looking at plus-minus stats for South Carolina men's basketball this season
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-01 13:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Looking at plus-minus stats for South Carolina this season

Collyn Taylor • GamecockCentral
Beat Writer
@collyntaylor
South Carolina's basketball team came into the year with NCAA Tournament aspirations, but 10 games into the season because of COVID and a tough stretch of basketball.

The Gamecocks are 1-4 in their last five games with all four losses (and the win) coming by double-digits. In tough stretches it can be hard to really get a sense of player value, but one stat does help with that in terms of plus-minus.

The stat, which measures the difference in score when a player is on the court, isn't necessarily great for single game samples but does help tell the story over the course of a season.

GamecockCentral took a look at the plus-minuses on South Carolina's team through 10 games and here are some of the findings.

Courtesy South Carolina athletics
Courtesy South Carolina athletics

Two sophomore reserves lead the Gamecocks in plus-minus through 10 games, headlined by Jalyn McCreary and Trae Hannibal.

McCreary leads the team at plus-22 and has finished in positive in the last five games he's played; the only time he finished in the negative was the season opener against Liberty.

The big man, who missed three straight games, has been plus-7 since returning to the court.

Hannibal is up next at plus-21 and his best day came against Georgia where he finished plus-28 on the night. He's finished in the negative in three of his last four games, though, but just minus-1 against Missouri and minus-4 against Vanderbilt.

Before that, though, Hannibal finished in the positive in four-straight games from Houston to LSU.

Among the team's regular starters, four are in the positive. AJ Lawson leads that group at plus-11, including a plus-28 and plus-25 performance against Texas A&M and Georgia, respectively.

He's finished below zero in four of his last five games, though, in large part because the Gamecocks lost those and Lawson plays a lot of minutes: minus-6 against LSU, minus-11 against Missouri, minus-23 against Auburn and minus-7 against Vandy.

Despite some struggles, Seventh Woods is plus-16 this season and plus-11 in his last four games. Jermaine Couisnard is plus-one on the year but is minus-24 in the last four games.

Justin Minaya has been consistent, sitting at plus-8 on the season but is minus-16 over the last four games.

Keyshawn Bryant is on a scoring tear and playing arguably his best basketball of the season. His plus-minus will look alarming—sitting at minus-16 on the season—but was minus-14 before the initial COVID pause.

Since returning Bryant is minus-2 in five games but is plus-34 in his last two games against Georgia and Vanderbilt.

The Gamecocks have had a rough time this season with COVID heavily impacting their season and then struggles now despite consistent practices.

South Carolina is 1-4 in its last five games and is coming off a 93-81 loss to Vanderbilt Saturday. The Gamecocks (4-6, 2-4 SEC) travel to Florida (10-4, 6-3 SEC) Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Full list of plus-minus stats so far this season:

Table Name
Player Plus-Minus Games in positive +/-

Jalyn McCreary

22

5

Trae Hannibal

21

5

Seventh Woods

16

5

AJ Lawson

11

4

Justin Minaya

8

4

Trey Anderson

8

4

Ja'Von Benson

5

1

Tre-Vaughn Minott

5

1

Jermaine Couisnard

1

5

Keyshawn Bryant

-16

3

Alanzo Frink

-25

0

TJ Moss

-31

2

Wildens Leveque

-54

2
