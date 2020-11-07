Fisher and Muschamp were co-workers for a few years under Saban at LSU—Fisher the offensive coordinator with Muschamp the defensive coordinator together for three seasons.

This time, it's the annual offensive mind versus defensive mind as Jimbo Fisher comes to Columbia with Texas A&M.

Once again, two former Nick Saban assistants square off in Columbia.

It's the latest in a long line of meetings with those two, and before the latest installment, a look back at how Muschamp's fared.

Also see: Examining South Carolina's path to victory

The two have met six times since 2011—four times while Muschamp was at Florida and two more during his time in Columbia—with Fisher 5-1 in those games.

The lone win game in 2012 when Muschamp's Gators beat Fisher and Florida State 37-26. Muschamp lost the last two Florida State games in his time in Gainesville, including his final game with the Gators in 2014.

He's also winless in two matchups against Fisher at South Carolina.

In the six matchups, Muschamp's defenses are allowing 27.3 points per game and 5.4 yards per play.

Muschamp defenses have had success overall stopping the run—Fisher's offenses have averaged 3.8 yards per carry in six matchups—but they've been hurt in the pass game at times.

Fisher quarterbacks are completing 58 percent of passes for 7.4 yards per attempt, which isn't Heisman-level numbers but is pretty good.

Muschamp's defenses have forced 12 turnovers in six matchups but just one turnover in tow matchups with Muschamp in Columbia.

Also see: Breaking down men's hoops and the SEC schedule

In those two matchups, A&M is averaging 28 points per game and 6.4 yards per play. The Aggies are averaging 4.9 yards per rush, including 6.9 yards per rush in 2019.

Quarterbacks are completing 64.2 percent from the and 8.2 yards per attempt.

The oddest of the games in the matchup history came in 2011 when Florida State won 21-7 while mustering 95 total yards of offense.

The Gamecocks (2-3) kick off against the No. 7 Aggies (4-1) at 7 p.m. on ESPN Saturday night.