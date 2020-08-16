So before the Gamecocks take on the two teams, we thought it important to look at the series history between them and a few recent and notable match ups.

South Carolina will host Auburn and travel to Ole Miss as part of the 10-game, conference only schedule, which were two previously unknown games.

While the dates haven't been set yet, the Gamecocks know the 10 games on their schedule.

Auburn

Series history: 10-1-1

Last meeting: 2014, Auburn won 42-35

The skinny: South Carolina hasn't beat the Tigers since joining the SEC with the last win in the series coming in 1933 (a 16-14 win) and the tie coming the year before in 1932 (20-20 at Auburn).

That doesn't mean the Gamecocks haven't had good games with Auburn despite losing. In 2014 the teams played an instant classic shootout with Dylan Thompson and Pharoh Cooper then a nail-biting 16-13 loss in 2011 plus a tightly-contest 35-27 loss on the Plains in 2010, the same year both teams met in the SEC Championship game.

2020 outlook: Auburn is coming off a 9-4 season where they beat Oregon, Texas A&M and Alabama before losing to Minnesota in the Outback Bowl. They're bringing back a few key pieces from last year's team, most notably quarterback and reigning SEC Freshman of the Year Bo Nix.

Gus Malzahn is breaking in a new offensive coordinator in Chad Morris while still retaining Kevin Steele as defensive coordinator.

Ole Miss

Series history: 8-8

Last meeting: 2018, South Carolina won 48-44

The skinny: The Gamecocks have had their fair share of entertaining contests, specifically the last two times they've played. In 2018, Jake Bentley and the offense held onto a shootout win after the entire defense seemingly got injured. The biggest win in the series, though, came in 2009 when the Gamecocks upset then-No. 4 Ole Miss on a Thursday night at Williams-Brice in a game that berthed the Sandstorm tradition. Patrick DiMarco scored the only Gamecock touchdown and Spencer Lanning nailed three field goals while Eric Norwood had 10 tackles and two sacks.

The Gamecocks have won three straight in the series, but the series has been close for a while dating back to 2003 (five match ups), every game has been decided by one score. The last time a team won by double digits was in 1999 when Ole Miss won 36-10 in Columbia.

2020 outlook: Ole Miss is breaking in an entire new coaching staff with Lane Kiffin coming in this offseason and bringing new coordinators with a familiar face for Will Muschamp in DJ Durkin at defensive coordinator (Durkin held the same position for Muschamp at Florida).

Coming off a 4-8 season last year, the Rebels are rebuilding and there should be some growing pains with a new coaching staff and should be another interesting match up in Oxford this season.