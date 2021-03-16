It's been nothing short of an eventful stretch to start the Gamecocks' head coach's tenure and with day 100 almost over it's time to take a nice little look back at it.

If the same can be translated to sports, today marks Beamer's 100th day in office after taking the job officially Dec. 6 when he was announced

In politics, a president's first 100 days in office are highly-scrutinized and usually set the tone for whoever's in office.

Building the staff

To say the route to Beamer's first staff at South Carolina was an adventure would be an understatement. Beamer retained four coaches from the 2020 staff—Mike Bobo, Des Kitchings, Mike Peterson and Tracy Rocker—and brought in Will Friend to coach the offensive line but one left. Bobo, Friend and Rocker (who subsequently went to the NFL) went to Auburn and Kitchings jumped to the NFL to coach for the Atlanta Falcons.

Beamer has long said this is not only a good staff but a group of coaches who want to be at South Carolina and get the Gamecocks back to a place where they are competing for SEC East titles.

It's a mix of longtime assistants with ties to the SEC like Greg Adkins, Torian Gray and Justin Stepp, coaches in their first SEC jobs like Erik Kimrey and Jimmy Lindsey, up and coming assistants in Clayton White and Montario Hardesty and former head coaches like Pete Lembo and Marcus Satterfield.

Now, that group of coaches is gearing up for their first spring practices together.



Roster management

Most coaches have to deal with attrition during coaching changes but most don't have to do it with players getting a free transfer year, not able to have recruits on campus and a very small recruiting class.

Beamer had a handful of players opt to transfer— most notably in the secondary with Jammie Robinson, Shilo Sanders and John Dixon—and a recruiting class outside of the top 100 nationally with less than 10 commitments. But, after the early signing period, Beamer and his staff got to work in the transfer portal and rounding out his first recruiting class.

The Gamecocks landed seven transfers at positions of need: receivers Ahmarean Brown and EJ Jenkins, quarterback Jason Brown, edge defender Jordan Strachan, linebacker Debo Williams, interior defensive lineman Keem Green and defensive back David Spaulding.

They also rounded out the class with linebackers Bam Scott and Kolbe Fields and defensive backs Isaiah Norris and LaDareyen Craig.

Recruiting, recruiting and more recruiting

The Gamecocks had to hit the ground recruiting, going on an offer spree as the staff got hired. They've spent the last 100 days building their recruiting board, doing official visits with players and have landed a commitment from four-star defensive back Anthony Rose. They did lose one commitment in Gunner Stockton, but the Gamecocks are pursuing a handful of quarterbacks still for this class.

Changing the culture

When Beamer took the job, one of his points of emphasis and words used was changing the culture and drilling into players how grateful they should be to not only be playing college football but playing at South Carolina.

Changing the culture is something that doesn't happen overnight, but Beamer seems to be making headway. It's not easy to do at times, but it starts in winter workouts—which the Gamecocks are in the throws of now—and the point man on that is head strength coach Luke Day.

Day is a skilled speaker, this video should help prove that, and he, Beamer and the rest of the staff have been trying to change the culture the last 100 days and that will continue for the foreseeable future.

What's next

South Carolina is just a few days away from the start of spring practice and getting on the field with a football for the first time since Beamer took the job in December.

There are plenty of questions and storylines to follow from the quarterback to stylistic differences offensively and defensively to any potential additions before starting training camp in late July or August.

Regardless of how the first 100 days went, it's shaping up to be a fun and interesting summer and camp before the start of Beamer's first season at South Carolina.