With the season over, a look at how each freshman did in their time on the court.

The Gamecocks aren't immune from it, but had a handful of freshmen turn in really solid seasons last year, their first on campus.

The game is exponentially faster compared to the high school or even AAU level and it takes first-year guys time to adjust to the speed, system and everything else associated with it.

It can be hard for a freshman at South Carolina—or really any college for that matter—to come in and click right away.

Trey Anderson

Stats: 2.8 minutes, 0.3 points, 0.1 assists

Playing behind entrenched wings like Justin Minaya and Keyshawn Bryant, it was hard for Anderson to earn consistent time, playing in just eight games as those two took the majority of those minutes last season.

Frank Martin did rave about Anderson and his work ethic and his ability to shoot, and now it's about become more comfortable and consistent. If he does, he could earn more minutes as a sophomore.

Also see: How the shortened draft could impact South Carolina

Jermaine Couisnard

Stats: 26 minutes, 12.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 39.2 FG% (29 3P%)

Couisnard is a redshirt freshmen but, since he didn't play last season, we'll count him for the purpose of this exercise. The guard started a little slow as the team's sixth man, but was inserted into the starting lineup three games into SEC play and dominated for the most part.

He developed into the team's vocal leader on the team and should continue to be that for as long as he's at South Carolina.

Trae Hannibal

Stats: 12.7 minutes, 4 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 42.4 FG% (15.4 3P%)

An absolute fan favorite, the in-state guard didn't put up incredibly eye-popping numbers but did have some insanely athletic plays and became known for his defensive prowess over the course of his freshman season.

He finished with a defensive box plus-minus of 5.0, which was second-highest on the team behind only Maik Kotsar. There's talent there, and the build of a small pick up truck, and Hannibal should be able to chisel out a nice role for himself moving forward.

Wildens Leveque

Stats: 9.8 minutes, 2.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 0.2 assists (60.9 FG%)

Leveque was the only true freshman to start games this season, getting the nod eight times his first year on campus. There were growing pains—like with every freshman—but he showed flashes of athleticism and being a rim protector the Gamecocks need without Chris Silva on the floor.

With Kotsar moving on to professional ball, there is a spot in the starting lineup up for grabs and it could very well go to Leveque next season.

Also see: Gamecocks vying now for Texas Tech commitment

Jalyn McCreary



Stats: 11.5 minutes, 4.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, 0.3 assists (58 FG%)

Like Couisnard, McCreary started slow but things really began to click for him in SEC play as his shot continued to develop and he got more comfortable in his role.

He'll continue to get better—his athleticism will continue to help his cause—and his 11.5 minutes should increase next season as a sophomore.