Looking at South Carolina's bowl week schedule

After having a few days off for Christmas, the Gamecocks arrived in Charlotte Christmas night and had some time together before practice scheduled for Sunday morning. Here’s a look at all of the bowl schedule this week starting with Sunday’s practice.

The Gamecocks are five days away from kicking off against North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl and are already in Charlotte set to restart prep today for the game.

Sunday, Dec. 26

The Gamecocks begin their first of four on-site bowl practices Sunday morning from a local high school. Practice is scheduled to start at 10:25 a.m. and players will be made available to the media afterwards for the first of two player availabilities during bowl week.

Monday, Dec. 27

The second practice of bowl week will start at 8:50 a.m. and media will be able to watch the first handful of periods and observe bowl practice. Afterwards, players get the chance to have a racing experience at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Tuesday, Dec. 28

The final full practice before Wednesday’s walk-through, the Gamecocks will start just before 11 a.m. with no media availability that day. It’ll be the final practice at the local high school during bowl week. The team will spend its morning, though, at Second Harvest Food Bank.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

The Gamecocks will have their final tune up before the bowl at Bank of America Stadium at 12:15 p.m. but before that is an hour-long virtual media day where Shane Beamer and five players—Jabari Ellis, Jaylan Foster, Jovaughn Gwyn, Josh Vann and Parker White—will be made available to the media along with North Carolina’s Mack Brown and five Tar Heel players.

Thursday, Dec. 30

It’s officially game day. South Carolina will play North Carolina for the first time since the start of the 2019 season in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. from Bank of America Stadium. It will be televised on ESPN.

South Carolina hasn’t won a bowl game since the 2017 season when it beat Michigan in the Outback Bowl for its ninth win of the season. No first-year head coach since Brad Scott has gone to and won a bowl game in his first season. Both Steve Spurrier and Will Muschamp went in their respective year ones but didn’t win the game.

The Gamecocks are 19-35-4 all-time against the Heels but 3-1 since 2007 with the lone loss coming in 2019, also at Bank of America Stadium.