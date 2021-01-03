But, as the team gets ready for the resumption of the season, it's a good idea to look at the Gamecocks' scholarship situation with a few weeks left before the spring semester starts and a few months before the late signing period.

The Gamecocks are expected to end their COVID post hopefully today, according to Jon Rothstein, ending what will amount to an over 20-day shutdown because of COVID protocols.

2020-21 roster

Current players on scholarship for the 2020-21 season: Ja'Von Benson, freshman; Trey Anderson, sophomore; Jalyn McCreary, sophomore; Jermaine Couisnard, sophomore (RS); Trae Hannibal, sophomore; Wildens Leveque, sophomore; TJ Moss, sophomore (RS); AJ Lawson, junior; Keyshawn Bryant, junior; Justin Minaya, junior (RS); Alanzo Frink, junior; Seventh Woods, senior (RS)

Scholarships available: One

Analysis: This is an interesting situation now with the Gamecocks having an open scholarship entering the spring semester. Patrick Iriel left the team before the season started and the Gamecocks played with 12 scholarship players the first three games of the year.

Entering the spring 2021 semester the Gamecocks have a few options. Right now they're in a tight situation for the 2021 class but could opt to bring in a mid-year enrollee or transfer to fill the scholarship. They could also opt to leave it open for the rest of the season or put a walk-on on scholarship, at least for one semester.

Class of 2021

Players scheduled to leave: Seventh Woods, guard

Players scheduled to go on scholarship: Jacobi Wright, Devin Carter, Ta'Quan Woodley, Carlous Williams

Players on scholarship for the 2021-22 season: Ja'Von Benson, sophomore; Trey Anderson, junior; Trae Hannibal, junior; Wildens Leveque, junior; Jalyn McCreary, junior; Jermaine Couisnard, junior (RS); TJ Moss, junior (RS); AJ Lawson, senior; Keyshawn Bryant, senior; Alanzo Frink, senior; Justin Minaya, senior (RS)

Scholarships available currently: Two over the limit

Analysis: The Gamecocks have a similar situation to last class with more players signed (three currently, one more in the spring) than scholarships available. If things hold serve, there are 11 players to come back this season, which means two more would have to leave, either by going pro or transferring. That number could change as well if the Gamecocks bring in another player at the break.

The Gamecocks seem set as of right now for summer enrollees in the 2021 class but that could change depending on how the roster looks after the season with pro declarations or transfers.

Class of 2022

Players scheduled to leave: Keyshawn Bryant, wing; AJ Lawson, guard; Alanzo Frink, forward; Justin Minaya, wing

Players on scholarship for the 2022-23 season: Jacobi Wright, sophomore; Devin Carter, sophomore; Carlous Williams, sophomore; Ta'Quan Woodley, sophomore; Ja'Von Benson, junior; Trey Anderson, senior; Wildens Leveque, senior; Jalyn McCreary, senior; Trae Hannibal, senior; Jermaine Couisnard, senior (RS); TJ Moss, senior (RS)

Scholarships available: Two

Analysis: Right now the Gamecocks have 11 scholarships taken up in this class, which means there are two left for members of the 2022 class. Since the Gamecocks are really set in the 2021 class for now, it's given them more time to build the 2022 class and putting their first touches on that.

With the Gamecocks right now set to lose Bryant, Lawson, Frink and Minaya this year it seems like a wing and a big will be a priority building this class with the potential to bring in a guard or two as well depending on any roster attrition as well.