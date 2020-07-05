The Gamecocks know their schedule this year, but we thought it'd be fun to talk more about what's down the pipeline after this season with a few interesting non-conference matchups on the horizon.

With Coronavirus, football is still up in the air and, if it happens, it won't look like any of the football seasons in previous memory.

Two months from today, the Gamecocks are hopefully kicking off their 2020 season against Coastal Carolina.

2021

SEC West opponents: Auburn, at Texas A&M

Non-conference opponents: Eastern Illinois, at East Carolina, Troy, Clemson

This schedule looks a lot like the one the Gamecocks are going up against this year with three very winnable non-conference games and a tough one against the Tigers.

With the Clemson game at home, it gives them a chance to be flexible with their road games. Usually that means a neutral site game in Charlotte or someplace similar, but this is a trip to East Carolina instead.

The 2021 schedule also rekindles a series with Troy in the first matchup between those two schools since 2010 and marks the first matchup between the Gamecocks and Eastern Illinois.

2022

SEC West opponents: at Arkansas, Texas A&M

Non-conference opponents: Georgia State, Charlotte, Wofford, at Clemson

This schedule is interesting with storylines all over the place. For the first time in program history the Gamecocks host Georgia State, which is led currently by former Gamecock offensive line and interim head coach Shawn Elliot and a Charlotte program on the rise with Will Healy at the helm.

Now the chance of Healy being there three seasons from now seems slim at the moment, but it is an intriguing slate of games with three of those coming from the Carolinas.

2023

SEC West opponents: Mississippi State, at Texas A&M

Non-conference opponents: vs. North Carolina (Charlotte, Bank of America Stadium), Furman, Liberty, Clemson

Another non-conference schedule that starts in Charlotte and culminates hosting Clemson, but there are a few interesting games in the middle of that. Furman is a given—the Gamecocks always try to play a non-Clemson in-state school at some point every year—but they'll host Liberty for the first time ever.

It also gives the Gamecocks a chance at revenge against a North Carolina team that beat them in 2019.

2024

SEC West opponents: at Alabama, Texas A&M

Non-conference opponents (so far): Akron, at Clemson

This schedule isn't complete just yet and right now there aren't any marquee non-conference matchups yet outside of the annual game against Clemson.

More should come out, but the Gamecocks have a few interesting games in the pipeline further out like a road trip to Appalachian State in 2025, a home-and-home with Miami starting in 2027 and a home-and-home with Virginia Tech in 2034 and 2035.