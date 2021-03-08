The tough year from a win-loss perspective and now that the season is over, it's time to take a final look at the plus-minuses during the regular season and in SEC play.

It's been a frustrating year for the Gamecocks, especially in the win column, and South Carolina will need to win the tournament to make the NCAA Tournament.

South Carolina's long and tumultuous 2020-21 regular season is over, and the Gamecocks sit at 6-14 entering the SEC Tournament.

Plus-minus measures how much a team outscores or gets outscored by when a specific player is on the court; the higher the plus minus, the more a team outscores an opponent by when he's on the court.

Plus-minus per 40 minutes is a measure of how much a team would either outscore or get outscored by an opponent if that player played all 40 minutes and is more of an efficiency metric.



This season there were nine players who played at least 25 percent of the Gamecocks' minutes. The ones who didn't were Trey Anderson, Ja'Von Benson, Tre-Vaughn Minott, Alanzo Frink, Nathan Nelson and Mike Green.

Of those nine players, Jermaine Couisnard is the most productive player in terms of plus-minus, sitting at plus-five on the year but leading the team at plus-21 in SEC play.

Couisnard is the only one of the nine players who finished above zero in plus-minus and subsequently plus-minus per 40 minutes.

Guards Seventh Woods and Trae Hannibal were the best in terms of regular players after Couisnard with Jalyn McCreary right behind him.

In terms of regular players who finished near the bottom of the plus-minus include AJ Lawson (minus-90), TJ Moss (minus-98) and Keyshawn Bryant (minus-112).

Lawson and Bryant, though, have higher plus-minuses in part because they've each logged over 400 minutes this season, and their plus-minuses per 40 minutes is hovering around minus-10 per 40 minutes.

Below is a listing of plus-minus and plus-minus per 40 minutes for the season and again for the SEC schedule.