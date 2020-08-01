Those guys are still at least over a month before they take the field as Gamecocks, but before they do, GamecockCentral took a look at a few standout freshmen performances to look at potential expectations for those guys.

Will Muschamp isn't shy about playing first-year players and has some talent to work with, lead by five-star talents in running back MarShawn Lloyd and Jordan Burch.

If there is a football season this fall, the chances of the Gamecocks having a few freshmen making big impacts on the field is pretty high.

Marcus Lattimore, 2010

Stats: 249 attempts, 1,197 rushing yards, 1,609 scrimmage yards, 19 total touchdowns

Lattimore's freshman year is the freshman year all other first years on campus will be measured by at South Carolina. Lattimore not only set South Carolina freshman record for rushing yards and touchdowns scored in a season but had four 100-yard rushing performances, including 182 yards against Georgia.

He rushed for 212 in South Carolina's SEC-East clinching win against Florida, still a top 10 rushing performance in school history.

He'd go on to have a career marred by injury but his freshman year is still the year of legend at South Carolina.

Sidney Rice, 2005

Stats: 70 catches, 1,143 yards, 13 touchdowns

Rice's freshman season was dominant and kickstarted a South Carolina career that ended with him getting picked in the second round by the Minnesota Vikings.

As a freshman, Rice set freshman records for receptions and receiving yards—two records that still stand today—and averaged 16.3 per reception. His 1,143 yards in a single season is still the second-best receiving performance in a season at South Carolina behind only Alshon Jeffery.

He'd also set freshman single-game records for receptions in a game (12) and receiving yards (191) against Missouri in the team's Independence Bowl loss.

Brandon Bennett, 1991

Stats: 154 attempts, 702 yards, 9 touchdowns

Bennett's freshman year was the standard for running backs until this guy named Lattimore came along.

He'd rush for 702 yards and nine touchdowns and set a freshman record for rushing yards in a game, going for 278 against East Tennessee State. He'd also catch 16 passes for 168 yards and average 10.5 yards per reception to pair with his 4.6 yards per carry.

That season sparked one of the best running back careers at South Carolina; Bennett finished with just shy of 3,000 career yards (third-most all-time at South Carolina) and 26 touchdowns.

Jadeveon Clowney, 2011

Stats: 36 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, eight sacks, one pass defended, five forced fumbles

Yes, Clowney's best year statistically came as a sophomore but he didn't wait long once arriving on campus to show why he was considered the best prospect in the country.

He logged 36 tackles, which might not seem like a lot, but a third of those (12) were for loss and he racked up eight sacks. He's the only freshman at South Carolina since at least 2000 to register eight sacks.

After that he had 23.5 tackles for loss and 13 sacks in a season in 2012, but his freshman year was his coming out party in the SEC as the Gamecocks won 11 games for the first time in school history.

Todd Ellis, 1986

Stats: 205-340 (60.3 completion percentage), 3,020 yards, 20 touchdowns, 22 interceptions

The Gamecocks turned to Ellis as a freshman for 11 games in the 1986 and he tuned in one of the best freshman performances in school history. He still holds the South Carolina freshman record for passing yards in a season and total offense.

His passing yards are still sixth-most in a season all-time and his 20 touchdown passes are still good for fifth all-time at South Carolina.