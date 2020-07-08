College football is unpredictable. Every year teams rise and fall, come back from disappointing seasons or continue to struggle. The Gamecocks are hoping for the former with Will Muschamp hoping the changes he made, especially on the offensive side of the ball, get the Gamecocks back to at least bowl eligibility. One of the biggest changes was bringing in Mike Bobo as offensive coordinator, directed with resurrecting an offense that struggled mightily at times in 2019. The Gamecocks won just four games, going 3-5 in the SEC while averaging 22.4 points and 5.2 yards per play.

Photo by Chris Gillespie

Like college football as a whole, it’s hard to judge a new coordinator’s progress until games are actually played, but there is data to help try and predict what kind of growth the Gamecocks could see in year one under Bobo. The rules for this exercise are pretty simple: look at some anemic offenses in the SEC the last 10 years, see which replaced offensive coordinators in the offseason and compare the results in year one of the new coordinator compared to the year before. Since 2010, 20 SEC offenses have averaged less than 5.5 points per game and scored fewer than 275 points in a season with South Carolina falling into that category in both 2016 and 2019. Of those 20 offenses, over half replaced offensive coordinators after the season with the Gamecocks being one of those 10 this offseason, moving on from Bryan McClendon and hiring Bobo. The offenses are: Tennessee (2017-18): Larry Scott to Jim Chaney Florida (2017-18): Doug Nussmeier to John Hevesy, Billy Gonzales and Dan Mullen Missouri (2015-16): Josh Henson to Josh Heupel Vanderbilt (2014-15): Karl Dorrell to Andy Ludwig Florida (2013-14): Brent Pease to Kurt Roper Kentucky (2012-13): Randy Sanders to Neal Brown Auburn (2012-13): Scot Loeffler to Rhett Lashlee Ole Miss (2011-12): David Lee to Matt Luke and Dan Werner Vanderbilt (2010-11): Jimmy Kiser to John Donovan Of the nine offenses with data points to observe, excluding 2019 Arkansas who hired Kendall Briles and haven't played a game yet, almost all saw upticks in every major offensive category. Only one of the nine teams won fewer games in year one of the new coordinator—Missouri in 2016—and no team won fewer conference games the following year. Some of the growth from offense to offense was marginal—some schools only increased their points per game by one or two points and yards per play by fewer than a yard—but other instances were extreme.

Net changes in year one of new OC School Wins PPG Yards Per Play Yards per pass Yards per carry Tennessee(17-18) 1 3 0.7 1.4 0.4 Florida (17-18) 6 12.9 1 1.3 1 Mizzou (15-16) -1 17.8 1.9 2.6 1.4 Vandy (14-15) 1 -2 -0.2 -0.5 0.4 Florida (13-14) 3 11.4 0.4 0.1 0.8 Kentucky (12-13) 0 2.6 0.5 1.3 0 Auburn (12-13) 9 20.8 1.6 1.2 2.2 Ole Miss (11-12) 5 15.4 1.3 2.5 0.7 Vandy (10-11) 4 9.8 0.6 1.3 0.3