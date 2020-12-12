As the Gamecocks await their results, a look at what the current non-conference schedule looks like.

After losing to Houston Saturday, the Gamecocks went on an at least one-week pause Tuesday with things shut down until at least Dec. 16 and canceling at least two games, pending results this weekend.

Before getting into the schedule, a look at how we got here. Right now the Gamecocks check in at No. 67 in KenPom, six spots lower than their preseason rankings, and are 83rd in offensive efficiency (104.7) and 56th defensively (92.6).

The Gamecocks opened the season against a Liberty team that's currently 4-3 with wins over Mississippi State, South Carolina, St. Francis and Bluefield with losses to Purdue, TCU and Missouri.

The Gamecocks then beat Tulsa and lost to a top-10 Houston team before going on a pause.

They were subsequently forced to cancel a home game against Wofford, No. 135 in KenPom and a road trip to George Washington (No. 230).

The schedule is not set, and Frank Martin even mentioned trying to add games , but right now have just three non-conference games remaining on the schedule.

Clemson (Dec. 19)

KenPom rankings: No. 23 overall, No. 58 adjusted offensive efficiency (106.9), No. 8 adjusted defensive efficiency (87)

Current KenPom prediction: 70-67 Clemson (South Carolina 38 win percentage)

The skinny: Even with the canceled games, this is the last chance for South Carolina to get a quality win in non-conference play. The Tigers are one of the bigger storylines in in college basketball currently, starting 4-0 with a win over Maryland in large part because of a good defense.

It's an interesting scheduling situation because the earliest the Gamecocks could come back to the court is Dec. 16, giving them just three days of practice before the annual rivalry game. If the game does get played, it's going to be a very important one for South Carolina's resume.

South Carolina state (Dec. 23)

KenPom rankings: No. 356 overall, No. 354 offensive efficiency (84.6), No. 354 defensive efficiency (112.3)

Current KenPom prediction: 91-58 Gamecocks (South Carolina 99.8 win percentage)

The skinny: The Bulldogs have not gotten off to a great start, losing their first six games with five of those six teams ranked below 150 in KenPom's rankings.

It wouldn't necessarily be a resume-boosting win, but a game that could weigh down the resume if South Carolina does lose. With only three non-conference games currently scheduled, any win is a good win at this point.



Florida A&M (Jan. 2)

KenPom rankings: No. 311 overall, No. 331 offensive efficiency (90.7), No. 248 defensive efficiency (102.9)

Current KenPom prediction: 81-61 Gamecocks (South Carolina 97 win percentage)

The skinny: The Rattlers come to Columbia after the new year, three days after the Gamecocks begin SEC play. A&M is in a similar boat to SC State with some struggles early in the season; the Rattlers are 0-3 with losses to Florida Gulf Coast, Georgia and Oregon.

The Gamecocks need as many wins in the non-conference as they can get, and Florida A&M gives them a good chance for one.