The Gamecocks have lost their last three games, including back to back double-digit losses. They need wins and wins soon for team morale, so we took a look at the remaining games left on the schedule.

Playing games at this point is a small victory for this team after the issues they went through in December and early January, but there are on-court issues at the moment.

On the court is one thing but the Gamecocks have been suffocated by COVID-19 issues resulting in weeks of missed practices and games and keeping two of their front court players out of the rotation at the moment.

Georgia (Jan. 27, Feb. 27)

KenPom ranking: 89

NET ranking: 101

The skinny: After starting the year 7-0 the Bulldogs have struggled in SEC play to start, getting of to an 0-4 start and having gone 2-1 since. Right now the Bulldogs are at a comparable spot in both KenPom and the NET and will give the Gamecocks a chance to notch a win at home this week and on the road in Athens later in the season.

at Vanderbilt (Jan. 30)

NET ranking: 181

The skinny: Vanderbilt is the worst team in the SEC by every available metric and the Gamecocks will be favored in this game on the road this weekend. The Commodores did upset South Carolina in Nashville last year and the Gamecocks will need to play better to get a win over Vanderbilt this year.

at Florida (Feb. 3)

NET ranking: 25

The skinny: Florida's record (8-4, 5-3 SEC) doesn't jump off the page but the Gators are statistically one of the top three teams in the SEC and considered one of the best teams in the country by both KenPom and NET. This game, especially on the road, is a chance for South Carolina to notch a Quad I win soon.

Mississippi State (Feb. 6, Feb. 24)

NET ranking: 92

The skinny: After a really good 2019-20 season with SEC Player of the Year Reggie Perry, the Bulldogs have taken somewhat of a step back and are near the bottom of the SEC in KenPom and NET rankings. Playing Mississippi State twice gives the Gamecocks two chances for wins against a team near them in those two metrics.

Alabama (Feb. 9)

NET ranking: 9

The skinny: Alabama might be the story of the season in the SEC and maybe in college basketball right now with the Tide top 10 in both KenPom and the NET. The offense is one of the best nationally right now but the defense is also 12th-best in terms of adjusted efficiency. It'll be a tough test but a chance for a Quad I win.

Ole Miss (Feb. 13)

NET ranking: 65

The skinny: The Gamecocks missed a chance for the road game in this series because of COVID issues, but will get at least the home game in this series. The Rebels are 8-6 right now (3-4 in the SEC) but are in the middle of the pack in terms of KenPom and NET rankings in the conference. It won't be easy but in terms of rankings this is one of the better chances to pick up a win against a good team.

at Tennessee (Feb. 16)

NET ranking: 12

The skinny: The Vols went 0-2 last week but are still immensely talented and the preseason pick to win the SEC. The first game in the season was also postponed, so the Gamecocks have just one game left against the Vols at the moment, on the road. Despite those struggles of late, Tennessee is still top 20 in both metrics and will be a tough test on the road.

Missouri (Feb. 20)

NET ranking: 23

The skinny: The Tigers walloped South Carolina earlier this year in Columbia, Missouri. The Gamecocks get a chance to redeem themselves in a few weeks. If South Carolina wants to pull off the win, they'll have to play better defensively. If they can get the upset then it'd be a quality Quad I win at home.

Arkansas (March 2)

NET ranking: 33

The skinny: The Razorbacks again started the season hot, going 9-0 out of the gate and have gone 4-4 since league play began. South Carolina nabs this game at home, which is helpful, and if the Gamecocks do win its a Quad II win.