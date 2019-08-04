They have entrenched starters at right tackle (Dylan Wonnum), left guard (Donell Stanley) and Sadarius Hutcherson will bump out to left tackle, but deciding those two spots will be the biggest question marks for a Gamecock offense hoping to build off a solid 2018.

A lot will be made of the backup quarterback battle, rightfully so, but there is one position battle the Gamecocks need to figure out before the season opener, and that’s at right guard and center.

Entering 2019, South Carolina really doesn’t have many question marks in the starting lineup as training camp starts.

“I think within our offensive line, the ability is there. we’re more athletic and we’re more powerful than we’ve ever been. We’ve got to find that best five and then you want to go six, seven and eight as you go into the season where you have a swing tackle, swing guard and a backup center. Where those guys end up, I’m not really sure at this point.”

It’s a two-man race at each position with Jovaughn Gwyn and Jordan Rhodes battling it out at right guard while Hank Manos and Chandler Farrell going at it for the starting center position.

Everyone except Farrell is either a freshman or sophomore with Gwyn and Manos both redshirt freshmen.

While Manos played sparingly, starting once last season in the team’s bowl game, Gwyn missed all but one game last year after foot surgery and was limited in spring practice.

He’s full-tilt this fall and entering training camp is widely known among the team as one of the strongest guys on the field.

“He’s another one of our strongest linemen. He’s good, he’s still learning but he’s getting there,” Donell Stanley said. “He’s going to help us. Right now he’s at right guard.”

Rhodes is a redshirt sophomore entering his third season in Muschamp’s program.

After redshirting in 2017, he played in four games last season and at 6-foot-4, 330 pounds is one of the tallest and biggest linemen the Gamecocks have on the roster with Stanley saying he’s seen good things out of him leading up to camp.

“He hasn’t played much on offense yet but he’s another strong guy,” he said. Everybody’s strong. That’s what’s so special about our offensive line. We have more depth than we’ve ever had.”

At the center spot, Farrell has played in seven career games after being put on scholarship before the 2018 season after enrolling as a walk-on, taking a few center reps over the course of his career.

Manos was a highly-regarded lineman coming out of Chapin (S.C.) High School and redshirted last season. Because of the new rules, he was able to play in three games, starting one, while still maintaining that year of eligibility.

The two will battle it out for that starting center spot on the field, while Manos admits he and Farrell are really close off of it.

“This is business here. Everything here that involves football is business. In this sport you make lifelong friends,” he said. “I think I’ve made a lot of lifelong friends here and those guys will be with me no matter what after football. Chandler is one of those guys.”

The Gamecocks are in position this year to have one of the deepest offensive lines since Will Muschamp took over with three offensive linemen—Hutcherson, Stanley and Wonnum—combining for 50 career starts with an influx of young talent behind them.

Muschamp admitted this is probably the most athletic group he’s ever had at South Carolina, and Stanley sees it too.

“You have to have guys that can move. All the guys were committed this offseason program and got more flexible, faster and stronger.”