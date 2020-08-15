Right now they're set to return four starters from last year's team and quite a bit else.

With everyone back on campus now, it looks like South Carolina's roster is set, and with it finalized GamecockCentral thought it would be good to look at what the Gamecocks are returning heading into the season.

After two weeks of weight training, South Carolina was back to team practice this week preparing for the season to start in November.

This week, the Gamecocks finally got back on the court.

For starters, the Gamecocks are returning almost three quarters of their scoring from last season, only losing two scorers (Maik Kotsar and Jair Bolden) who averaged at least eight points.

That means the Gamecocks are returning 73.3 percent of their points in 2020, including their two leading scorers with AJ Lawson (13.4 points) and Jermaine Couisnard (12.1).

They're also returning 71.4 percent of their field goals made, 71 percent of two-pointers made and 73 percent of their three-pointers made from last season.

They'll also bring back 74.4 percent of their assists from last season as well, including four of their five per game assist leaders in Couisnard, Justin Minaya, Lawson and TJ Moss.

On the glass, the Gamecocks are returning 77.8 percent of their offensive rebounding and 72.1 percent of their defensive rebounding.

Kotsar was the only departing player who made a big impact on both glasses, averaging two offensive rebounds and 4.3 rebounds per game.



South Carolina will have four of their five leading rebounders coming back this season with Minaya, Keyshawn Bryant, Lawson and Alanzo Frink.

Even with Kotsar leaving, the Gamecocks are bringing back 72.4 percent of their blocks from last season.

South Carolina went 18-13 last season, 10-8 in the SEC, and was considered a bubble team before the SEC Tournament was canceled in March.

The Gamecocks finished the season No. 69 in KenPom and No. 66 in this year's NET rankings.