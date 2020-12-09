South Carolina's sophomore running back finished a spectacular season and we thought it'd be fun—since he was notoriously left off the Doak Walker Semi-Finalist list—to look back and see just how good he was and how he stacked up nationally.

The good news for South Carolina fans is a very trying, frustrating regular season with not a lot of wins is over. The bad news is it means Kevin Harris might not be on full display again for nine months.

The Gamecocks' regular season is over, which means there's some good news and bad news.

Let's for right now just look at Harris's raw numbers.

Harris finished the regular season with 185 carries and eclipsed the century mark rushing with 1,138 yards on the ground. He's one of just four players this century to hit the mark with the most recent being Mike Davis in 2014.

It's the fifth-most rushing yards in a single season at South Carolina behind George Rogers (twice), Marcus Lattimore and Harold Green and his 15 touchdowns tie him with Green for second-most in a single season.

Only Lattimore (17 in 2010) has rushed for more in a single season.

He's also second in the SEC in yards per rush (6.2) and touchdowns behind Kentucky's Chris Rodriguez and Alabama's Najee Harris, respectively.

He's first in yards, outpacing Najee Harris by 100 at the end of Kevin Harris's regular season (Alabama does have one more regular season game to go, though).

But it's a little deeper than that as well.

Harris is also one of the most explosive backs in the SEC; he's second in the league in rushes of 10 yards or more and leads the league in rushes of 20, 30 and 40 yards.

He's tied for seventh nationally 10-plus yard rushes, is tied for fifth in 20 yard rushes, tied for second in 30-plus yarders and leads the nation with four rushes of at least 40 yards.

In terms of PFF numbers, he's seventh in the SEC (minimum 10 carries) with an offensive grade of 83.3 and leads the league in rushes for a first down (58).

Harris is also first with 612 yards after contact and tied with Texas A&M's Isaiah Spiller for fourth with 37 avoided tackles. Only Najee Harris, Tank Bigsby (Auburn) and Jerrion Ealy (Ole Miss) have avoided more tackles.

For fun's sake, let's just extrapolate things out two more games to see what Harris was on pace to do in a regular 12 game season.

Obviously it's not clear the quality of opponent, health or anything else, but it's fun to see what could have been.

Harris was on pace for 222 carries, 1,365 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns. That would mean he'd finish with the third-most rushing yards in a single season at South Carolina behind just George Rogers in 1979 and 1980.

He'd set a school record for rushing touchdowns and finish fifth in attempts on a season.

Harris could get one more opportunity this month if the Gamecocks earn a bowl bid, something the university is still thinking through on if it would accept.

But regardless of if he gets another shot or not, the Gamecocks had one of their best rushing seasons—if not the best—of the last decade.