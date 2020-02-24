News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-24 13:35:35 -0600') }} football Edit

Looking back on Jordan Burch's recruitment

Chris Clark & Wes Mitchell
GamecockCentral.com

With three weeks having elapsed since five-star Jordan Burch signed with the Gamecock football program, GamecockCentral.com continues taking its subscribers inside the wild ride that was the Burch recruitment.

In this feature, Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell discuss South Carolina's pursuit of Burch from start to finish, behind the scenes, and cover many of the twists and turns that took place along the way.

SUBSCRIBER LINK: Behind the scenes of the Burch recruitment

Not a subscriber? For a limited time only, get 50 percent off your first year of an annual subscription to Gamecock Central!

Visit the subscription page, enter the promo code “GAMECOCKS” to see the important terms and get your first year for just $49.95, and begin your new subscription! (Already registered as a user? Sign in and start here)

Will Muschamp shakes hands with eventual five-star signee Jordan Burch during a game visit at Williams-Brice Stadium
Will Muschamp shakes hands with eventual five-star signee Jordan Burch during a game visit at Williams-Brice Stadium (Chris Gillespie/GamecockCentral.com)
Questions or comments about this feature? Head over to The Insiders Forum!
Questions or comments about this feature? Head over to The Insiders Forum!
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}