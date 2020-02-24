With three weeks having elapsed since five-star Jordan Burch signed with the Gamecock football program, GamecockCentral.com continues taking its subscribers inside the wild ride that was the Burch recruitment.

In this feature, Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell discuss South Carolina's pursuit of Burch from start to finish, behind the scenes, and cover many of the twists and turns that took place along the way.

SUBSCRIBER LINK: Behind the scenes of the Burch recruitment



Not a subscriber? For a limited time only, get 50 percent off your first year of an annual subscription to Gamecock Central!

Visit the subscription page, enter the promo code “GAMECOCKS” to see the important terms and get your first year for just $49.95, and begin your new subscription! (Already registered as a user? Sign in and start here)