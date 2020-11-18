The candidates here were picked from the top five of the odds released by BetOnline this week.

But, in an odd year when teams are playing regular season or championship games into mid-December, that becomes somewhat of a challenge. Here's a look at when a few potential candidates finish their seasons.

The search is just a few days old, but athletic director Ray Tanner is laser-focused on choosing and naming a head coach some time in early-to-mid December before the start of the early signing period.

South Carolina is in the thick of their coaching search, adding and scratching names on their list as things barrel towards December.

Billy Napier, Louisiana (3/1)

Remaining regular season games: Nov. 21 vs. Central Arkansas, Nov. 28 at ULM, Dec. 4 (Friday) at Appalachian State

The skinny: The Ragin' Cajuns (7-1, 5-1 Sun Belt) clinched a spot in the Sun Belt Championship game and will be playing deep into December with the game against App State and the championship game Dec. 19.

Hugh Freeze, Liberty head coach (4/1)

Remaining regular season games: Nov. 21 at NC State, Nov. 27 vs. UMass, Dec. 5 at Coastal Carolina

The skinny: There are several key games left for the Flames (8-0), who will likely make a bowl game but not play in a conference championship game as an independent. Their season wraps up in early December.

Shane Beamer, Oklahoma assistant (5/1)

Remaining regular season games: Nov. 21 vs. Oklahoma State, Nov. 28 at West Virginia, Dec. 5 vs. Baylor

The skinny: Beamer isn't a coordinator or head coach so his role is a little different but it doesn't look like the Sooners are in a position to make the Big 12 Title game at this moment, which means the non-Bowl ends in three weeks for Beamer.

Jamey Chadwell, Coastal Carolina head coach(6/1)

Remaining regular season games: Nov. 21 vs. App State, Nov. 28 at Texas State, Dec. 5 vs. Liberty, Dec. 12 at Troy

The skinny: The Chants (7-0, 5-0 Sun Belt) are all the way up in the top 20 of the AP Poll and just had a game postponed so this season will go on for a lot longer. They don't finish up the regular season until Dec. 12 and could also play in the Dec. 19 conference championship game.

Luke Fickell, Cincinnati head coach (7/1)

Remaining regular season games: Nov. 21 at UCF, Nov. 28 at Temple, Dec. 4 at Tulsa

The skinny: The Bearcats (7-0, 5-0 AAC) have just three games left and are scheduled to finish up right around the normal time as everyone else. They are one of two undefeated teams in the conference this year, which means a conference championship game is likely.

That game will be played on either Dec. 12 or Dec. 19.