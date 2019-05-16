SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Warrenton (Ga.) Warren County class of 2021 ATH Lovasea Carroll made a surprising commitment to South Carolina last month, becoming the first pledge to the Gamecocks for that class.

While the 2021 class has not yet been rated, Carroll has early offers from schools like Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Notre Dame and Tennessee and is a national level prospect.

What type of person and prospect are the Gamecocks getting and where does his recruitment stand with so many school still recruiting Carroll?

Warren County head coach Cherard Freeman spoke with Gamecock Central to give his take on his star player.