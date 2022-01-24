Lovasea Carroll's recruitment comes full circle with Gamecock commitment

Lovasea Carroll's recruitment has come full circle.

A one-time South Carolina commitment as a high school prospect who ultimately decommitted and signed with Georgia, Carroll will play for the Gamecocks after all. Carroll, who entered the transfer portal on Jan. 14, announced a commitment to the South Carolina Monday after committing to Shane Beamer last week.

Listed as a four-star "athlete" in the 2021 class by Rivals.com, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound Carroll was originally committed to the Gamecocks to play running back.

Carroll arrived in Athens in January of 2021 and quickly found his way into the Bulldogs' defensive backfield where he served as a reserve, playing in four games this past season.

Now back with the Gamecocks, Carroll is set to play running back at South Carolina where he'll have four years of eligibility left since he preserved his redshirt this past season.

Carolina has already added one running back transfer from the portal in former Wake Forest leading rusher Christian Beal-Smith and now has a second in Carroll to help combat the losses of Kevin Harris and ZaQuandre White from last year's team.

Known for his speed and big-play ability, the Warrenton, Ga. native transferred to IMG Academy in 2019 after spending his freshman and sophomore year at Warren County High School.

As a senior at IMG, Carroll recorded 464 yards and seven touchdowns on just 42 carries while grabbing nine receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown on the way to an 8-0 record.

A former four-star prospect, Carroll was ranked the No. 133 overall prospect and No. 7 "athlete" in the 2021 class.

Carroll is the latest South Carolina addition from the transfer portal, joining Oklahoma transfers Spencer Rattler and Austin Stogner, N.C. State transfer defensive end Terrell Dawkins, Central Michigan transfer safety Devonni Reed, James Madison transfer Antwane Wells Jr., and Beal-Smith.