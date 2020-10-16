The South Carolina-LSU game next week has been moved to 7 p.m. ET, the SEC announced today.

The Gamecocks and Tigers' Oct. 24 matchup was originally scheduled for 4 p.m. but has now been pushed back and will now be on ESPN.

The Gamecocks are coming off a dominant 41-7 win over Vanderbilt Saturday and host Auburn at noon on ESPN before heading to LSU.

The Tigers are in the middle of a rough start to the season, dropping a shootout 45-41 to Missouri. The Tigers game with Florida this weekend was postponed due to a COVID outbreak within the Florida roster.

LSU leads the series against South Carolina 18-2-1 with the Tigers winning the last matchup, a 45-24 win in Death Valley in 2015.