South Carolina will have to find another replacement on its football coaching staff.

According to multiple reports, defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey has accepted the same position on Brian Kelly's coaching staff at LSU.

Lindsey was a part of Shane Beamer's first coaching staff in Columbia, getting hired in January of 2021 and spending two seasons with the Gamecocks. This will be Lindsey's fifth different FBS program he has coached at after spending a year at Georgia Southern, three years at Western Kentucky and one season at Illinois before coming back to his home state with the job at South Carolina.

In the off-season following the 2022 season Lindsey signed a one-year extension on his contract that took him out through the 2024 season with a base salary of $475,000 per year. The cost for him to terminate the contract in 2023 was $300,000.

South Carolina's defensive line room will look even more different after several of the players Lindsey helped developed moved on in the off-season as well. Defensive tackle Zacch Pickens is expected to be selected on day two of the NFL Draft, and starting defensive ends Jordan Burch and Gilber Edmond also transferred out in the off-season.

Lindsey's eventual replacement will be the second coaching staff change Beamer has made this off-season after Dowelll Loggains replaced former offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield when he departed for Nebraska.



