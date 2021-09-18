Luke Doty earns first snaps of season at UGA

Shane Beamer said before Saturday's game there was a chance Luke Doty could play and it didn't take long to see it against UGA.

After one drive Zeb Noland was replaced by Luke Doty at quarterback against Georgia after Noland suffered an apparent injury on the Gamecocks' first drive of the game.

Noland appeared to walk to the locker room before the Gamecocks second drive of the game and it's currently unclear why he exited the game.

Doty's highly anticipated appearance is his first of the season. He converted a first down on the first drive of the game and had to punt after a deep ball to Josh Vann was over turned.

On the second drive of the game Doty and the offense inherited a short field thanks to a defensive interception. South Carolina would stall offensively and settle for a field goal to make it 14-6 Georgia.