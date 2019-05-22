SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING

South Carolina quarterback commit Luke Doty is officially an Elite 11 Finalist.

The four-star prospect from Myrtle Beach (S.C.) High School was officially invited to the event on Wednesday afternoon meaning he'll have the opportunity to compete against the nation's best at The Opening Finals from June 30 to July 3 in Frisco, Texas.

Doty is the third straight South Carolina commitment to land an invite to the prestigious event, joining the class of 2019's Ryan Hilinski and 2018's Dakereon Joyner.

As a junior, Doty completed 260 of 363 passes (72 percent) for 3,037 yards with 36 touchdowns and just six interceptions. The athletic prospect also rushed for 701 yards and seven scores.

Doty finished the season on a tear, scoring seven touchdowns in a lower-state championship win over Hartsville and three more in the state title win over Greer.

Rivals.com ranks Doty as the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback and No. 191 overall prospect in the 2020 class.

