South Carolina quarterback commit Luke Doty and his Myrtle Beach team rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit Thursday night for a 43-40 win over Wilson to lock up the Region 6-4A championship.

"It's another one of our goals we just checked off the list, win a region championship," Doty told Gamecock Central after the win. "We came out a little slow in the second half, things weren't clicking very well, but we rallied around each other, we stuck together. We really just came out at halftime, put drives together, got stops on defense, and I'm really freakin proud of these guys the way they came together. I just can't wait for next week."

Doty, a four-star prospect according to Rivals who has been committed to South Carolina since last summer, completed 21 of 32 passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns, adding a third touchdown on the ground.

The long-time commit and leader of the Gamecocks class was ecstatic to see Carolina get a big win over Georgia two weekends ago.

"I mean, it's awesome," Doty said. "A big, Top 5 win, is always great for our program. I think that just kind of says what we've got coming up and the type of guys and type of coaches that we have on that staff and on that team."

Doty, who has been in Columbia for all of the Gamecocks' home games this season, was back in town over the weekend for South Carolina's narrow loss to No. 9 Florida.

"It was awesome, man," Doty said. "Even though it was a little rainy, a little stormy, Williams-Brice never fails and neither does Gamecock Nation. Came out strong, student section, fans, everybody. Maybe not the outcome we wanted, but everybody came out strong and really proud of them."

Doty and the Seahawks (8-0, 3-0 Region) will complete their regular season next week against North Myrtle Beach before the playoffs begin.

Doty, ranked the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback in the nation, is set to enroll at South Carolina in January.

