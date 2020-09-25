A: In a way, not much. The women’s conference schedule remains unchanged: 16 games in 18 slots, with the same start date to the season. The men’s schedule barely changed, merely adjusting the start date. But at least it means there are plans for basketball, and that is something.

In typical fashion, the SEC’s announcement was very brief and the NCAA’s was a dense novel. I’ll try to answer the questions I think most people have following the two announcements.

We got two steps closer to college basketball on Friday. The SEC announced the guidelines for the upcoming season and then the NCAA released its health guidelines.

Q: So the SEC did nothing?

A: Yes and no. I really expected the SEC to expand the conference slate to help teams fill their schedule and provide more flexibility for rescheduled games. The league punted on that, Apparently, that’s not what coaches wanted. They wanted the non-conference games as tuneups (especially with no exhibitions or scrimmages this season) and measuring sticks against other conferences. Also, by making the announcement now, the first conference to do so, they are doing member schools a big favor. They have the go-ahead to assemble their non-conference schedules while other schools are still waiting to see what their conferences decide. They won’t be able to finalize the schedule yet, but at least they can get started.

Q: Do we know anything about the non-conference schedule?

A: We know a little:

On the men’s side - South Carolina had scheduled non-conference games against Radford, Army, George Washington, Western Carolina, and Clemson. All of those are obviously in jeopardy, although it seems very unlikely the Clemson game would get canceled. They also have the SEC/AAC game at Houston. The release did not say anything about these games. South Carolina is supposed to participate in the Hall of Fame Classic with Cal, Northwestern, and TCU. There have been conflicting reports about whether the tournament will still be played.

On the women’s side - South Carolina was supposed to play Maryland, Connecticut, Clemson, and possibly Duke. This announcement clears the way for those games to happen from South Carolina’s side. Those schools still need clearance on their end (plus they need to find dates). We also know the Battle4Atlantis is not happening, so South Carolina is searching for a new multi-team event. Whether that means banding together with the other Battle4Atlantis teams to play (that’s what the men’s teams are trying to do), or latching onto a different bubble site (Winthrop?), or even hosting one, remains to be seen. The Pac-12, which previously postponed basketball until 2021, changed its mind and will have a normal season, so the game against Oregon could be back on.

Q: Is the South Carolina-Iowa State game still on?

A: The release specifically mentions the men’s SEC/Big 12 challenge but not the women’s. What does that mean? Your guess is as good as mine, but I’m leaning toward it still happening.

Q: Will South Carolina and Connecticut still be able to play each other in February?

A: As far as the SEC is concerned, yes. The Big East still has to establish its own guidelines, however. However, South Carolina would be sacrificing a possible makeup date should another game be canceled. I’m still leaning toward the game not being played in February, but it’s certainly still on the table.

Q: Any news on the SEC Tournament?

A: None, and don’t expect anything for a while. The Tournament is still almost six months away, and a lot will change by then. There is no need to announce anything now.

Q: Did the NCAA really recommend basketball practices should be outside?

A: Yes it did: “outdoor training was noted to be preferred over indoor training with good ventilation.” It did add “where feasible” to that, so there is some acknowledgement that it’s a far-fetched idea.

Q: What happens if someone tests positive?

A: The NCAA recommends quarantining all “Tier 1” individuals for 14 days. It does not define what a Tier 1 individual is, but it is basically the players, coaches, trainers, and any team personnel in close day-to-day contact.

Q: How often will testing occur?

During the preseason period October 14-November 24) the NCAA recommends weekly testing. During the season, testing will be done three times a week.

Q: Will the team benches be socially distanced like they are in the NBA and WNBA?

A: No. Since all team members allowed in the bench area have tested negative there is no need to socially distance or wear a mask. However, the NCAA recommends that the scorer’s table be relocated so those people are able to socially distance and wear masks. This is not a requirement, but expect the layout at Colonial Life Arena to be different this season.

Q: Will fans be allowed?

A: That was not mentioned in either release. There are still two months until the season begins, so no need to announce a decision now that will be outdated by the time the season begins. Expect some fans, but not a full house.

Q: Is this the final decision by the NCAA and SEC?

A: Probably not.

Q: Did you miss anything?

A: Probably.