MORE: Takeaways from Cam Newton 7-on-7 tryouts Signing Day is less than a week away and there are still some big decisions that will be made. Today, we highlight one with four teams still in the running. Experts from the Rivals.com network examine where 2019 four-star defensive back Jammie Robinson might end up playing his college football. The candidates are Auburn, Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee.

THE SITUATION

Robinson is an athlete who did it all in high school. He played some quarterback early on, but settled in at safety his senior season. Robinson has been a busy man in January with official visits and coaches at his home trying to secure his signature on Feb. 6. Due to his ability to not only cover, but play the run and be a weapon on special teams, Robinson has been a target for some of the top programs in the country this cycle. He took official visits to Auburn and Tennessee in January, one to Kentucky in December and South Carolina back in June. Each of those schools have recruited Robinson hard and now he is nearing a decision. With the public decision coming soon, we asked our team experts to state the case for their respective programs and let National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell issue a verdict.

AUBURN

“Robinson visited Auburn in March, but didn’t return in the summer or fall. Auburn didn’t appear to be a major player in his recruitment. Then January came and with it an official visit to Auburn. The Tigers were again in the hunt. Robinson has close bonds with Rodney Garner, Greg Brown and Kevin Steele, and is a friend and former teammate of sophomore defensive end Big Kat Bryant. Will it be enough? That remains to be seen, but the official visit, the relationships and the proximity to home certainly have Auburn in the discussion again.” — Jeffrey Lee, AuburnSports.com

KENTUCKY

“Kentucky has a huge need in the secondary with five of its top six defensive backs having exhausted their eligibility. Normally a true freshman is not going to realistically win a starting job in the Southeastern Conference, but Kentucky's staff really covets Robinson and it seems like he had a great official visit weeks ago. The momentum seems to be trending in other directions, but there have been plenty of twists and turns here.” — Justin Rowland, CatsIllustrated.com

SOUTH CAROLINA

“I've had my Futurecast in for South Carolina with Jammie since July and I don't foresee myself changing it as he closes in on his decision. While other schools have seemed to pique his interest at various points in the recruiting process, South Carolina has been on him the longest and has hosted him on more campus visits than any of the other schools involved.

He has developed a strong, long-standing relationship with both South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp and defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson, who have made him a priority since offering in April 2017, and South Carolina's safety situation should provide an opportunity for someone of his talents to play pretty early. At the end of the day, it's hard for me to pick against the Gamecocks here.” — Wes Mitchell, GamecockCentral.com

TENNESSEE

“Tennessee has been a fringe contender for Robinson for the last eight months or so, especially during the time his former high school coach Shelton Felton, now at Akron, was on staff as a Vol quality control analyst. The Vols hosted the four-star defensive back on a couple visits, including Robinson’s final official visit (Jan. 18) before his upcoming decision. Jeremy Pruitt also went in-home with the Lee County standout last week. Still, Tennessee has never made an all-out push for Robinson, especially after signing four defensive backs in December. The Vols definitely like Robinson’s skill set and athleticism, but with needs elsewhere and remaining spots limited, the blue-chip defensive back is very unlikely to end up on Rocky Top.”— Jesse Simonton, VolQuest.com

THE VERDICT