CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Jakai Moore

MORE: Breaking down Kayvon Thibodeaux's commitment to Oregon With the Early Signing Period starting Wednesday, high-profile prospects from around the country are zeroing in on their final decisions. With lists being cut and final visits being made this weekend, it’s time to start looking and where the most notable prospects will land. One of those players is three-star Virginia offensive lineman Jakai Moore, who isn’t waiting until Wednesday to reveal his choice, instead announcing Monday. Today, experts from the Rivals.com network examine where the versatile prospect will land. The candidates are Penn State and South Carolina.

THE SITUATION

Despite a national list of scholarship offers, it’s pretty much been a Gamecocks vs. Nittany Lions battle to land Moore’s commitment since the spring. Each program has seemed to have the edge at different times, with Moore taking a few visits to Columbia in the spring but then also making several appearances in College Station as the year moved along. So where will he end up? Our local experts give their take and national recruiting director Mike Farrell issues a verdict.

PENN STATE

“Moore has been very quiet throughout his recruitment, so nothing would really surprise me here. However, I did put in a pick for Penn State following his official visit, which took place Dec. 7-9. Our contacts had good things to say about the trip, noting that he enjoyed his time with PSU's committed players. We were also told that his mother was impressed with a few things, notably Penn State's academics. On top of that, Moore has taken six visits to State College since February. That's more than any other school.” – Ryan Snyder, BlueWhiteIllustrated.com

SOUTH CAROLINA

“There have only been two programs able to consistently lure Moore to their campus for visits, and they happen to be his two finalists. South Carolina's staff has seen the three-star lineman make the trip to Columbia for a variety of visits. He's worked out with offensive line coach Eric Wolford at the Gamecocks' summer camp, made a spring official visit in which he got a much closer look at what being a Gamecock student-athlete would look like, and saw a game during the 2018 inside the confines of Williams-Brice Stadium. Leading the charge in this recruitment, Wolford has built an excellent bond with Moore and those close to him. Moore has referred to Wolford as a 'father figure,' and also loves Wolford's coaching style and experience in the NFL. As well, Moore and his family really enjoy Columbia and the opportunity to play college football in the SEC. It's the aforementioned Wolford who is the main reason it's hard to bet against South Carolina here.” – Chris Clark, GamecockCentral.com

THE VERDICT