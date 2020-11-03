Many in pursuit of Boston College commit Trevin Wallace
JESUP, Ga. — Back and June, Wayne County linebacker Trevin Wallace committed to Boston College. Not many thought too much about it. The athlete from a small south Georgia town committed to an ACC p...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news