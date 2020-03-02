"It was in the back of my head when I went up there, that I may have a chance to get offered," Sanders said. "When he said it, I was just speechless. I just wanted to smile and it was hard to control my emotions."

Sanders's first year of high school football came as a junior this past season. And on Sunday, on his first recruiting visit, Sanders landed his first scholarship offer, from South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp.

But the ultra-athletic 6-foot-4, 284-pounder is now glad he did.

Sanders, who plays defensive end, defensive tackle, standup edge rusher and tight end at Marion, enjoyed his first look at the South Carolina program and will be back for the spring game and for camp.

"It was really good," he said. "I've been a fan since I was younger. I've just been liking the team. I didn't really get too deep with it, but it was close to home and I've just been liking them. We went through the whole campus, the facilities and then we watched them practice. The facilities were good, everything was fresh. It was just something I would love to be around."

Sunday's visit offered Sanders the first opportunity to meet Muschamp and new defensive line coach Tracy Rocker in person after speaking to both on the phone prior to the trip.

"He had called me a couple of times and we talked on the phone before I went up there," Sanders said of Rocker. "It was good. He wants to build a relationship early and just get to know me. He asked me a lot of questions."

Sanders watched Muschamp during the Gamecocks' spring practice session.



"He's going to be on you," Sanders says. "He's not going to let you slack off. Nobody is perfect, but he wants you to be as close to perfect as possible."

Sanders is also hearing from Syracuse, Tennessee, Wake Forest, Arizona State and Coastal Carolina with more likely to come.

He doesn't have any upcoming visits set.

When it becomes time to make a decision, Sanders says relationships will be the most important factor, "Who is going to show me they want me the most," he said.