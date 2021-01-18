Kyle Markway is in the NFL to stay for at least two years.

The former Gamecock tight end signed a two-year deal with the Cleveland Browns Monday morning, hours after Cleveland's season ended in the playoffs.

His agent Brett Tessler tweeted the news Monday morning.

Markway spent the majority of the season on the Browns' practice squad but was elevated to the roster Sunday and was active for the Divisional game against the Chiefs, a 22-17 loss.

Markway, who left South Carolina after the 2019 season, went undrafted and after a few brief stints with other teams landed with the Browns.

The 6-foo4-, 250 pound tight end battled a slew of injuries at South Carolina but wound up catching 37 passes for 459 yards and three scores. His final year on campus was his best year, catching 31 passes for 349 yards and two scores.