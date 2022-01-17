Martin discusses point guard, power forward spots and Devin Carter

Before that game, Frank Martin took time to look at the power forward and point guard spots and discussed what he wants to see more of from Devin Carter.

The Gamecocks have a few players going through growing pains after back to back losses to Tennessee and then Florida as they prepare for a Razorback team coming off two straight wins: a blowout of Missouri and a road upset over LSU.

South Carolina, coming off a 1-3 start to SEC play, is searching for consistency at a few different positions as the Gamecocks prepare for a key road matchup against a surging Arkansas team.

Addressing the four spot

Between injuries and lack of production it’s been a revolving door at power forward spot —Josh Gray to AJ Wilson to Keyshawn Bryant—without anyone making it their own.

Gray was a stopgap there until Wilson returned from a bevy of circumstances, but only averaging 3.7 points and 4.1 rebounds this season and Bryant struggling after being named all-league in the preseason.

Martin said he thought Bryant played one of his better games of the year against Florida and thinks Bryant is trending up with 14 league games to go.

“I thought Key played his best game against Florida. He grabbed eight rebounds, which is something he hadn’t done in a while. For the most part he made good decisions with the ball; he just has to finish,” Martin said. “I thought he did some things with his enthusiasm and energy we desperately needed. He continued that yesterday and foresee him continuing to play well for us.”

Ta’Quan Woodley could also help there; in 13 minutes against Florida he had two points on two shots, five rebounds (four offensive) and an assist.

“He’s a really, really tough kid. He has a good mind for the game,” Martin said. “He has to learn how to score at the college level. Physicality is not something he runs away from and he has really good hands, which lends itself to rebounding.”

Devin Carter

Carter was one of the Gamecocks’ go-to options off the bench in non-conference play, averaging 9.7 points on 42.9 percent shooting from the field, 14.3 percent from three and 72.7 percent from the line in 19.2 minutes.

He’d average 4.3 rebounds and two assists per game to 2.2 turnovers and was on the floor late in close games like UAB and Florida State.

Since starting league play, though, h’s averaging four points on 50 percent shooting (28.6 percent from the line) with two rebounds and 2.3 turnovers per game, but he’s averaging 6.4 minutes fewer against league teams.

“Coming back from Christmas he hasn’t been full go until recently here. Secondly, there’s a lot of film on him right now,” Martin said. “When you’re in league play people have film on you now and see what you’re trying to do and make your life really hard. That’s the journey as a freshman.”

He was another one who missed time after Christmas and is still rounding into form while adjusting to conference play where teams better know his strengths and weaknesses.

“The league has film on him and knows what he’s trying to do. He can’t be stubborn and lack patience as he’s going through it,” Martin said. “Now he has to pay more attention to structure so he can find patience on when to attack. He’ll figure it out.”

Point guard

It’s been a struggle at times here with injuries hampering his start while Jacobi Wright is growing into the position but going through the road bumps that come with being a freshman in the SEC.

“With Jacobi it is what it is. He’s a young kid. We’ve played four teams that are very good defensively and they’ve made his life really, really hard,” Martin said. “He’s learning the lesson in college where you can’t go on the court and hang your head because they make you pay.”

Couisnard is averaging 9.4 points on 39.4 percent shooting with a 2.2-to-3.2 assist to turnover ratio. Wright, pressed into starting action at the beginning of December, is averaging 4.8 points on 34.5 percent shooting with 2.2 assists per game to 1.6 turnovers.

He’s dealt with injuries in the preseason and again throughout non-conference play that’s limited his practice time and thusly production on the court.

“It’s not the game that hasn’t gone well for him but it’s the lack of practice and lack of playing well in practice. I told you guys in early November that his best practices since he’s been here were in October,” Martin said.

“He hasn’t come anywhere near practicing that way since coming back form that injury. He has to play better. Through adversity comes greatness for those who care. Those are great guys and I expect them to perform a lot better.”