Entering the 2020 season after a string of solid classes and three players committed in the 2021 class, this stretch in recruiting is what Martin envisioned.

After South Carolina’s run through the NCAA Tournament in 2017, ending with the program’s first Final Four appearance, Frank Martin knew it might take a few years to fully reap those benefits on the recruiting trail.

“I told you guys you’d see the benefits of playing in a Final Four a couple years down the line,” Martin said. “That’s how recruiting works, and I think that’s exactly what’s happened.”

After signing a 2018 class that includes now two All-SEC players in AJ Lawson and Jermaine Couisnard plus Keyshawn Bryant, the Gamecocks signed two Rivals150 players in the 2019 class—Trae Hannibal and Jalyn McCreary—while landing Seventh Woods as a transfer.

The Gamecocks inked two hyper-local players in Patrick Iriel and Ja’Von Benson in the 2020 class, both from the Columbia area.

Martin can’t speak about the three players he has signed in the 2021 class—Devin Carter, Jacobi Wright and Carlous Williams—but the Gamecock head coach likes where they stand right now.

“We’re in a good place. I’m really happy with the guys you insinuated that I can’t speak about. We’re really happy with the guys we have recruited that are here, how they fit in, how they grow. They are who we are,” he said.

“That makes it for an easier marriage as you’re going through the journey. Then the guys down the road not just in 2021 but also in 2022 and 2023. We’re deeply involved with some really good players.”

The Gamecocks have done all this on the recruiting trail without much attrition at all; the last two seasons had just three transfers.

Because of that and the success Martin feels like South Carolina’s had on the recruiting trail, he’s excited about where the program is moving forward.

“There’s a reason I feel good about our roster right now,” he said. “We have a stability in our roster right now, which I enjoy. That gives your team a chance to be healthy mentally, not just physically.”

Another big asset is staff consistency after a few years where the Gamecocks had to hire a new assistant every offseason.

They lost assistants three assistants between 2013 and 2017—Brad Underwood, Lamont Evans and Matt Figger—and have only had to make one staffing hire since then, bringing in Will Bailey this year after Perry Clark retired.

“We’re in a real good place, man. I’m happy with our staff. Even though Perry retired and Will came in, there’s some consistency in our staff which we haven’t had leading into the Final Four,” Martin said

“The staff—Bruce (Shingler) and Chuck (Martin)—has been in place for going on four years together. From a teaching standpoint to who we’re recruiting, all those things are in place. We’re in a much better place.”