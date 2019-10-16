But, when the SEC's preseason poll came out, the Gamecocks were picked to finish tenth with no player getting any preseason recognition.

The last four years, South Carolina has finished in the top three of the conference three times and produced the SEC's player of the year, sixth man and defensive player of the year over the same span.

“It is what it is," Martin said. "For whatever reason, our successes aren’t celebrated. It’s disappointing. It’s across the whole league it's disappointing. I respect the coaches and the players too much in this league to be whining about a preseason poll, but I just think the folks that cover this league now that I’ve been here going on eight years, based on guys we’re returning and based on our successes, that they’d respect us a little more.”

This is the second straight year they've been picked to finish at or below tenth. Last year, they were picked to finish 11th and ultimately went 11-7 in the SEC and finished fourth.

In seven seasons under Frank Martin, the Gamecocks have outperformed their preseason predictions five times, including three times finishing at least four spots ahead of their preseason prediction.

Last year they were picked to finish 11th and ended up with the No. 4 seed in the SEC Tournament.

Their average predicted finish is 10th while their average actual finish is 8th, which is why it players don't think they've gotten the respect they maybe deserve.

“Truthfully? Yes," AJ Lawson said. "I feel like we have a great team and we’re always the underdog. We have to keep showing it. We go so hard in practice so when the game time comes, we show what we’re capable of.”

Lawson, who is a projected first-round pick this year, wasn't named to either of the two All-SEC teams, which included 12 players ahead of him.

The Gamecocks' sophomore was on the All-SEC freshman team last year and averaged almost 14 points a game.

“It just gets me more motivated. I got a chip on my shoulder to go harder and harder,” he said. “I know my talents and know what I’m capable of. I definitely feel like I’m in at least one of those two.”

That's the biggest disappointment for Martin, who has only had one preseason All-SEC player in his tenure in Chris Silva last year.



Martin definitely thought he should have been awarded something after a stellar freshman season but reiterated if he has a good year this season he'll get rewarded at the end.

“I was disappointed he was omitted,” Martin said. “You go back, that’s four years in a row where we’ve had all-league players, sixth man of the year, defensive player of the year, player of the year. I think our guys would have earned based on past, even AJ with him being acknowledged as one of the best freshmen, I would have wished he’d get a little more publicity and respect for lack of a better word.”