Frank Martin officially has his staff together for the 2020-21 season.

Martin announced the hiring of Will Bailey Wednesday, filling the role of the third assistant that was vacated after Perry Clark retired.

"I'm excited to add Will Bailey to our staff; he is a perfect fit," Martin said in a statement. "We have known each other since our America East days when I was at Northeastern and he was at Maine. He has a relentless work ethic that he uses in recruiting and player development. It is no surprise that everywhere he goes the program starts to win."

Bailey comes to South Carolina by way of St. Louis but has stops at La Salle, East Tennessee State, Main and Chicago State.

He was part of a staff that won 23 games in 2019 and won the Atlantic 10 Championship.

"I'm very excited to be joining Coach Martin's staff here at the University of South Carolina. He is well respected in the college coaching community and in the SEC," Bailey said. "The University of South Carolina is an outstanding institution with a great reputation for both athletics and academics. Coach Martin has built a great culture here and has a vision for the future of which I am proud to become a part of. I am super excited about this opportunity."

This ends a weeks long search for the Gamecocks' next assistant coach and he'll join current assistants Chuck Martin and Bruce Shingler on staff.