Martin on playing FSU, non-con schedule: 'It’s the way it should be'

As soon as Florida State was floated out there, and Martin learned it would be the No Room for Racism Classic, it was a no-brainer for South Carolina to participate.

The conversation centering on playing a neutral court game in the state piqued Martin’s interest, and only increased when he found out the Gamecocks’ potential opponent.

It didn’t take long for Frank Martin and South Carolina to give the go-ahead when representatives from Rock Hill called.

“If the city of Rock Hill built this, I want to be a part of it because of the sacrifices people made to make this building work,” Martin said. “Once I realized the topic and mission of running the event—no room for racism—it amplified my desire to have the Gamecocks representing this building and this organization putting the event together.”

South Carolina and Florida State will play Dec. 12 in the Rock Hill Sports and Event Center, the marquee game in an event including High Point, Winthrop, SC State and others.

For the Gamecocks, it gives them a game against an old Metro Conference rival; the two teams have played 30 times in history, the last in 2006, a one-point Gamecock win.

Since then, Florida State’s become one of the best teams in the ACC the last half decade with a conference title in 2020 and four straight tournament appearances with three Sweet 16 and one Elite Eight appearance.

“I was like, ‘Let’s do this.’ You get a big time opponent in the state of South Carolina. It’s a great game for this event, great game for this city and this program,” Martin said. “I know Florida State wasn’t in the ACC when South Carolina was in the ACC but playing ACC opponents is important to our fans. I think it’s a great, great opportunity for us.”

But Florida State is one of a few big-name opponents, Martin said, on the Gamecocks’ non-conference schedule, which includes two NCAA Tournament teams and potentially five teams finishing inside the KenPom top 100.

The Gamecocks play at Clemson but have a home game against Georgetown with a MTE game against either Western Kentucky or Minnesota in Asheville in mid-November.

“Our schedule is just difficult. I say this every year at this time of year, my biggest disappointment my first year at South Carolina was the quality of our non-conference schedule. We’ve worked really hard—Andy Assaley in my office—has worked really hard at upgrading that. I think we’ve done that.”

South Carolina begins its regular season Nov. 9 at home against USC Upstate before the Asheville MTE starting against Princeton Nov. 12 and then either Minnesota or Western Kentucky.

The home schedule includes games against UAB, Wofford, Rider, Allen, Army and SC State with road trips to Clemson and Coastal Carolina.

“We have to schedule a certain way because it’s important to play power teams. Even some of the lesser-known name teams we’re playing against, Princeton is a really good basketball team,” Martin said.

“A couple years ago we played at Virginia and they’re coming off a national championship. It’s the way it should be," Martin said. "When you’re in a Power 5 league you have to play good teams otherwise your team won’t be prepared to deal with SEC-caliber opposition. It is what it is.”