As the Gamecocks' sophomore gets ready to ratchet up his rehab, Martin provided a positive update to his progress.

When Keyshawn Bryant went down with an injury before the season started, the initial return timetable was six weeks with Frank Martin saying he hoped Bryant would be back sooner.

“He’s off the crutches already. He was doing some body weight squats yesterday. That’s why the timetable with Alanzo Frink last year was six weeks," Martin said. "I think he got on the court right at that six-week timetable. That’s the conservative timeline. Everyone’s different.”

Also see: A name at receiver to keep an eye on

Bryant found a loose piece of cartilage in his knee a few days before the season started and had surgery Oct. 31 to repair it.

His injury is similar to what Alanzo Frink had last season that kept him out the first month and a half of the season.

But, Martin's hoping with his history of injuries, Bryant returns before that six week timetable is up, saying he's usually a quick healer.



He mentioned Wednesday if you saw Bryant walking right now without the crutches, you wouldn't believe he had knee surgery less than two weeks ago.

Also see: The latest with Len'Neth Whitehead

“Key’s one of those guys who will roll his ankle and you’re like, ‘Oh lord.’ He just doesn’t stop. Michael) Beasley was that way. Beasley would turn his ankle because he refused to tape his ankles, he didn’t like it,” Martin said. “He’d roll his ankle and it was ridiculous the way he’d keep practicing. Key’s kind of that way.”

Six weeks from his surgery would put his return on Dec. 12, three days before the Gamecocks' annual rivalry game against Clemson.

Five weeks would be Dec. 5, three days before hosting Houston, and four weeks would put him back later this month.

The Gamecocks (2-0) will, however, be without their high-flying wing when they host Cleveland State (1-2) Friday night at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network Plus.