SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALL

For the first real time this season, the Gamecocks had to overcome adversity on the injury front.

South Carolina was without their top two guards off the bench in TJ Moss and Trae Hannibal while Keyshawn Bryant left early in the first half with a head injury.

After the game, Frank Martin updated all three of the injuries in his SEC Network interview.

Moss is dealing with a death in the family, which is why he missed the game, and Martin said they'll get him back into the fold as they prepare for Auburn.

He said they'll evaluate Hannibal once they get home to see if he'll be ready to go in practice.

Bryant hit his head and was held out of the remainder of the game with Martin saying they were being safe in dealing with that head injury.

All three have been key contributors at different parts this season with Bryant and Moss stitching together good performances against Kentucky and Hannibal showing flashes of playing really well.

Despite being shorthanded, the Gamecocks went out and beat Texas A&M by 14 points, 81-67, behind 16 three-pointers.

They travel to Auburn for a 7 p.m. ET tip on the plains.