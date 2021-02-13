Jermaine Couisnard, after leaving with an ankle injury early in Saturday's loss, has "minor swelling" in his ankle and they'll know more about his status as the week continues.

“When I walked out of the locker room for the second half, I was told there was minor swelling on Jermaine’s foot," Frank Martin said. When it’s a severe injury—like I’ve had my share of in life—the swelling just immediately blows up. I don’t know what that means (moving forward).”

Martin mentioned he'll meet with the training staff tonight and get a more detailed answer and the Gamecocks should have a better idea of his status for Tuesday's game at Tennessee Sunday and Monday.

Couisnard left the game after coming down awkwardly on his ankle with 10 minutes to go in the first half of Saturday's game against Ole Miss.

He would have to be carried off the court and struggled putting weight on it heading to the locker room. Couisnard did not return to the bench for the second half.

The redshirt sophomore finished scoreless, missing his only shot of the day, with three rebounds, a steal and three turnovers.

Justin Minaya also left the game late after colliding with AJ Lawson on a loose ball and hitting his head, not returning. Martin seemed pretty optimistic about Minaya's prognosis, saying he was in the postgame huddle in the locker room with the team.

“Justin was in our locker room afterwards in the huddle. I assume he’s OK. He got hit in the head," Martin said. "If there was something complicated there I would think they would have taken him in the training rom and he wouldn’t’ have been in the locker room with us.”

The Gamecocks (5-9, 3-7 SEC) lost 81-74 Saturday, their third straight loss and seventh loss in their last nine games. Their next game is Tuesday at Tennessee.