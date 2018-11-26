Justin Minaya will be out until likely January, Frank Martin said, and could miss the rest of the year after what Hassani Gravett called a "scary" injury with 10 minutes left in practice Sunday.

South Carolina will be out a starter for a big chunk of the season with injury that could ultimately sideline him for the remainder of the year.

"He just jumped, landed and crumpled to the floor. I thought it was like really bad," Martin said. "We were told it's very similar to Alanzo Frink's injury; very, very similar. It's the same injury in a different part of the knee."

There's currently no decision on what Minaya will elect to do, but Martin said there are two options. The first option means "there's a chance" he's back sometime in January, Martin said, and the second option mean he's done for the year.

Martin said the original plan was to have Minaya undergo surgery Tuesday. The sophomore's parents flew down Monday afternoon to go over the options with the medical staff.

If he's out for the year, it's a big loss for the Gamecocks.

Minaya was an every day starter for the Gamecocks, missing just one start over the last two seasons. He struggled to start the year but averaged 7.9 points last year and was regarded as one of the Gamecocks' best defenders.

Martin said after the Gamecocks' 81-61 loss to Wofford that Minaya—who didn't play against the Terriers—was also developing into the team's best leader.

“He’s a guy that has the most discipline, the most toughness, the most enthusiasm and is the most excited about coming in here every day and getting better. He’s becoming the leader of the team. When you lose that spirit from the game,” Martin said. “The wheels came off.”

Hassani Gravett couldn't talk about Minaya's injury, saying it was "scary" and stopping short after that.

With one player out for an extended period of time, though, the Gamecocks will likely get one of the final pieces of their freshman class back on the court this week.

Martin said Alanzo Frink is expected to play Friday when the team takes on Coastal Carolina at 7 p.m.

Frink's missed all six games to start the season but showed progress Monday, warming up with the team pregame and Martin saying he was likely healthy enough to play.

"If today was the last game of the season, SEC play, postseason play, he's probably healthy enough to play," Martin said. "He's a young kid, man. There's no sense to rush him back. The plan is for him to go full practice Wednesday and Thursday. Assuming there's no flare ups, I expect him to play Friday."