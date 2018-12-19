Frank Martin updated the status of both Maik Kotsar and TJ Moss Wednesday after the Gamecocks' loss to Virginia and didn't give a timetable on when they'd return.

Right now, it appears the Gamecocks are down to more starters for the foreseeable future.

“I wish I had an answer. I don’t know,” Martin said. “No one knows bodies better than us as individuals. Whenever they’re good—we’ll do everything we can to get them ready—but whenever they’re good, we’ll throw them out there again.”

Also see: What Frank Martin said after the UVA loss

Kotsar suffered a concussion after taking an accidental elbow to the head while going up for a rebound while Martin said Moss's injury came when someone fell on his leg during a drill.

Both injuries happened during Tuesday's practice roughly 24 hours before taking on No. 5 Virginia.

Moss was at the game in sweats and on crutches but Kotsar couldn't be at the arena since concussions are worsened by light and noise. He stayed at home for precautionary reasons.

Martin pointed out the bad luck the team's had with injuries, especially Kotsar, after seeing Duke forward Zion Williamson take an elbow to the face Tuesday night and return to the game.

“I was sitting here watching the Duke game last night after our stuff went down," he said. "Zion had blood and was a lot more intense than our guy but that dude’s made of steel so he went back out and my guy’s concussed and he’ll be out for who knows."

Also see: Full updates from Muschamp's signing day press conference

Kotsar had been a starter all year and came in averaging 8.8 points and 4.6 rebounds this season, which is good for second on the team. Wednesday was the first time since his freshman year he missed a start.

Moss, who worked his way into a starting role after coming off a foot injury at the beginning of the year, has a high ankle sprain and after re-aggravating that injury. Moss was averaging 6.3 points and 1.9 assists in seven games this season.

Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said he fully expected both to play but they ultimately didn't, something he said was a relief for the No. 6 Cavaliers.

"That's a hard, tough blow this close to playing," Bennett said. "I think we were fortunate in that regard. They were depleted."

Also see: Gamecock Central's Live NSD Blog

Martin will update the injury situation again on his weekly call-in show Thursday night at 7 p.m.

“That was a big loss, both guys. I feel like we could have definitely used them, especially having them in practice both days,” Hassani Gravett said. “I just pray for their speedy recovery.”

South Carolina fell 69-52 to Virginia Wednesday night to extend its losing streak to three games dating back to Dec. 5. They're now 4-6 and will host Clemson (7-3) at Colonial Life Saturday at 2 p.m.

They're also without starter Justin Minaya, who's out until at least mid-January after knee surgery at the end of November.