Frank Martin said the Gamecocks’ guard is dealing with a knee injury that’s hampered him, but the goal is to get him back into practice this week and ready to go against the Cougars (3-0) this weekend.

Seventh Woods did not practice Tuesday and his status right now is in doubt for Saturday’s game against No. 10 Houston.

“If we had a game today he’d be out. He didn’t practice yesterday. We’re hopeful that he’ll be able to practice some tomorrow then normally Friday,” Martin said. “If he his knee responds well then we’re good to go Saturday.”

Woods, after scoring eight points in almost 17 minutes against Liberty, was hampered against Tulsa, playing just nine minutes and played just three minutes in the second half.

He’d finish without a point. In two games this season, he’s averaging four points on 4-for-8 shooting with a rebound and three assists.

“He’s been great, man. He’s added a dimension to our team and an energy and an athleticism and a stability that our team needs,” Martin said. “Obviously I want to see him practice because he’s an integral part to our team right now. We need him to maximize who we are.”

If Woods isn’t able to go Saturday against the Cougars the Gamecocks do have options outside of him.

AJ Lawson and Jermaine Couisnard have started the first two games of the season, averaging a combined 29.5 points per game, and both Trae Hannibal and TJ Moss have been good coming off the bench as well.

If Woods can’t go, Martin’s comfortable with the depth and guys they have in the guard group.

“The one thing we have is depth and experience at guard so we should be able to absorb one guy not being available or one guy not having a good game on a particular night,” he said.

Houston is top 25 in both offensive and defensive efficiency, averaging 110.4 points per 100 possessions (10th-best nationally) and allowing just 88.6 points per 100 possessions.

Tip off is scheduled for 6 p.m. on ESPN Plus Saturday.