Justin Minaya is still a while away from being fully cleared, but Frank Martin said Thursday he's progressing as well as the coaching staff can hope.

South Carolina may be one step closer to getting one if its starters and best defenders back on the court.

“He’s made tremendous progress. It’s up to mother nature," Martin said on his weekly call-in show. "God controls his body how it heals and then it’s the strength in the leg. He’s got to control the strength.”

Minaya injured his knee at the end of November and had surgery at the end of the month, sidelining him for over five weeks now.

He's missed the Gamecocks' last six games where the team is 2-4 and isn't set to return in the near future, Martin said, but is doing things off to the side in practice.

Martin said the sophomore wing is shooting balls while the team practices some and took another step ahead Thursday.

Originally, when Minaya first had his surgery, Martin said he wouldn't be cleared until likely late January or February.

“Justin’s coming along. Tomorrow will be five weeks since his surgery. He’s coming along," He did a little running today on the weight treadmill that doesn’t put all the body weight on it. He went 50 percent body weight.”

The team is also hoping to get an update early next week on TJ Moss, who is out for six to eight weeks with a high ankle sprain. Moss will have a follow up appointment with doctors for an update on his ankle as well.

Martin mentioned earlier in the week that Moss, who's missed five games this year already with a foot or ankle injury, could potentially redshirt this year.

There is hope to get one player back this week as well with Alanzo Frink's status for Saturday's game against Florida.

Frink missed Monday's win over North Greenville with an ankle sprain and will travel with the team to Gainesville and be evaluated there.

“It’s all depending on our trainers and doctors," Martin said. "Alanzo’s real close. I don’t know when, but he’s real close.”