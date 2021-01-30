Late in South Carolina's 93-81 loss to Vanderbilt Saturday, the Gamecocks saw one of their best players that night leave with an injury.

Trae Hannibal hit the deck hard with just under 13 minutes to play in the game, walking off in a lot of pain and did not return to the game. Frank Martin, though, seemed to think it wouldn't be a lingering injury for the Gamecocks' sophomore point guard.

Also see: Instant analysis from Saturday's loss

“He tried to take that charge and it was a pretty intense collision. He was airborne and landed flat on his back," Martin said. "Once he was out of the game his back tightened up a little bit and because of the score I wasn’t going to put him back out there. Our trainer feels like he’s going to be OK.”

He left the game with South Carolina trailing by 14 points and didn't check back in, largely because Vanderbilt was comfortably in the lead and Martin didn't want to risk further injury.

Hannibal, though, was one of the lone bright spots in the double-digit loss.

Logging just 12 minutes, he finished with 10 points on a perfect 4-for-4 shooting and hit both of his free throws. He'd haul in three rebounds and only committed one turnover.

His plus-minus of minus-4 was the fourth-highest on the team Saturday night and played maybe the best on-ball defense of the night.

“He played with a little energy and enthusiasm, so he stuck out like a sore thumb today," Martin said. "His energy and enthusiasm was not something that was coming off everyone else. When he went in there at least he brought that and showed that.”

Also see: Saturday night running back coach update

Martin also discussed Keyshawn Bryant's limited minutes against Vanderbilt, citing in large part foul trouble.

“He had four fouls. I probably should have put him back in. I mean he had three fouls. I put him in at the 19-minute mark of the second half and he committed a foul. Then three or for minutes later he committed his fourth foul," Martin said.

"I probably could have put him back in a little sooner but I didn’t. I think he went back with about six minutes to go. I could have put him back in and he could have fouled out at the 12-minute mark, so his minutes would not have changed.”

Bryant finished his game with 13 points on 6-for-9 shooting in just 20 minutes, seven of those coming in the second half.

He'd sit for a large chunk of the second half, getting taken out with 15:19 to play, coming back in with 7:13 to play and playing the rest of the game