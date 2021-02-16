Tuesday, almost a month later, he said that thought hasn’t crossed his mind recently and there’s no doubt he still wants to coach moving forward.

The Gamecocks’ head coach, who on the heels of testing positive for COVID in mid-January said if there wasn’t an obligation to his players he might consider opting out of the season.

It doesn’t seem like Frank Martin has any plans to retire or get out of coaching any time soon.

“I answered that question two days removed from testing positive from COVID. I felt like crap. I went home and I didn’t know if I was going to make it to the finish line. Find Mike Tyson. I’m ready to go 15 rounds. I feel a lot better. This is the only thing I know how to do, which is coach. On January 18, that was right after the LSU game when I first got back. I didn’t feel well. I didn’t have any energy. COVID beat the living snot out of me,” Martin said.

Martin missed the LSU game because of that positive test, his second bout with COVID in the last 12 months, returning for the Jan. 19 game against Missouri and hasn’t missed any of the last seven games.

He admitted he was still dealing with the after effects of the virus even when he was back on the sidelines, but Tuesday mentioned he’s not looking to get out of the profession.

“Don’t get that comment twisted that I’m looking to quit basketball. This is all I know man. All I know is work. I’ve been working; since I was 13 I’ve had a job,” Martin said. “I feel good again. I’m in the weight room again. I’m ready to go man. I can’t wait for practice everyday. January 18, I said what I felt but I feel really good right now.”

But even with him back the Gamecocks have struggled on the court, losing seven of their last nine games and are coming off a winless three-game home stand.

It’s been a rough year for a team that came into the season with NCAA Tournament aspirations, and Martin gave this message to fans with frustration about this season building.

“I don’t know, maybe the previous eight years where we were able to practice and be normal. We ended up every season in a place where, even at the beginning outside of my first year, we either finished with a winning record or were playing our best basketball at the end of the year and winning conference tournament games,” Martin said. “ Sindarius (Thornwell’s) first year we had nothing but freshmen and at the end of the year won games in the conference tournament.”

The Gamecocks (5-9, 3-7 SEC) have one of their more experienced teams since that NCAA tournament run in 2017 and have dealt with three separate COVID pauses mixed with inconsistent play from returning players.

“It’s a crazy year. I wish I could give someone an explanation as to why this is happening. If people were going to be concerned about our inability to win games this year, wow would be my answer,” Martin said. “I don’t know this particular year can be highlighted than in year’s prior to this.”