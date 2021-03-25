Massive offensive lineman Max Bowman is ready to get a closer look at the schools he’s been in touch with. The Malvern (Pa.) Malvern Prep standout has done plenty of virtual visits but wants to get an in-person feel for these schools.

“My recruitment is going well,” Bowman said. “It's a little crazy and sometimes you just got to learn to put the phone down. Overall it's a good experience and I've been learning a lot. The schools I'm talking to the most are University of South Carolina, Cincinnati is a big one, and there are a bunch of schools showing love as well. Harvard and some Ivy's as well. I get letters every day.

“Some of the things I talked about with the South Carolina coaches are just how bright the future is for them,” he said. “Coach Beamer over there has those guys pumped up every single day and they're getting in a ton of hard work. They're going for championships so it's just exciting to be kind of in the mix and hearing everything that's going on over there.

“I got an offer from Michigan State,” said Bowman. “That was probably one of my first big ones. All the coaches over there are showing a lot of love. COVID hit right around the time that I got that offer and it just kind of stinks that I can't go out and see all these different opportunities that I have.

“I’ve done a virtual visit with University of South Carolina,” he said. “It was very professional and very exciting as well, seeing the strength and conditioning program that they have over there. I'm trying to get in a bunch of virtual visits with Ivy's but I have gone to see Columbia, Princeton, and Rutgers on my own.

“When the dead period ends I'm trying to get on a plane to see opportunities farther out of Pennsylvania.,” Bowman said. “I’m not gonna be able to blow anybody off the ball when I'm 50 years old so that education part is a very big factor.

“I don't have any official visits locked in but I'm hoping to do that soon,” he said. “They'll probably be in the fall and I'm excited about that.

“I have to go see some southern schools,” said Bowman. “Definitely South Carolina, I have to go check them out. The SEC, I want to feel that vibe. I want to bring my little brother too because he's going to be a stud.”