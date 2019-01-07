South Carolina football's Matt Lindsey was named the 2018 FootballScoop Player Personnel Director of the Year presented by AstroTurf, the site announced Monday afternoon.

Lindsey was named the program’s Director of Player Personnel on February 13, 2017 after serving a stint with the Philadelphia Eagles.

In his role at South Carolina, Lindsey oversees all of the Gamecocks' recruiting efforts including identifying potential student-athletes for the coaching staff to recruit and and assisting with camps, clinics and on-campus visits.

A native of Tuscaloosa, Ala., Lindsey earned a degree in consumer sciences from Alabama in 2013. The Crimson Tide earned three national championships during his tenure working in the recruiting department as an undergraduate.

South Carolina's 2019 recruiting class currently ranks 20th in the country on Rivals.com after the Gamecocks signed the No. 18 class in the country in 2018.

The award was selected by its prior winners.