#12 Arkansas put on an offensive clinic and routed South Carolina 101-73.

6-6 Keyshawn Bryant won the opening tip over 7-3 Connor Vanover. It went downhill from there.

Arkansas entered the game as one of the hottest teams in the country and had won nine straight SEC games. For about ten minutes, it looked like South Carolina would give Arkansas a challenge. South Carolina was getting to the free throw line and Jermaine Couisnard and Trae Hannibal, the stars of the Georgia game, were involved early.

But every time South Carolina did something right, it seemed like Arkansas hit a couple of threes. That’s how South Carolina seemed to view it, and the Gamecocks abandoned the game plan, trying to beat Arkansas at its own game. It didn’t work.

“We started to get shot hungry as a team and tried to play a scoring game instead of trying to sit down and defend,” Bryant said. “We tried to play their game and shoot threes and it didn’t work out.”

Arkansas outscored South Carolina 29-14 over the last ten minutes of the first half, shooting 55% from the floor and 10-20 from three.