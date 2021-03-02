MBB: #12 Arkansas outruns South Carolina
#12 Arkansas put on an offensive clinic and routed South Carolina 101-73.
6-6 Keyshawn Bryant won the opening tip over 7-3 Connor Vanover. It went downhill from there.
Arkansas entered the game as one of the hottest teams in the country and had won nine straight SEC games. For about ten minutes, it looked like South Carolina would give Arkansas a challenge. South Carolina was getting to the free throw line and Jermaine Couisnard and Trae Hannibal, the stars of the Georgia game, were involved early.
But every time South Carolina did something right, it seemed like Arkansas hit a couple of threes. That’s how South Carolina seemed to view it, and the Gamecocks abandoned the game plan, trying to beat Arkansas at its own game. It didn’t work.
“We started to get shot hungry as a team and tried to play a scoring game instead of trying to sit down and defend,” Bryant said. “We tried to play their game and shoot threes and it didn’t work out.”
Arkansas outscored South Carolina 29-14 over the last ten minutes of the first half, shooting 55% from the floor and 10-20 from three.
In the second half Arkansas’ threes stopped falling at the same rate, but with South Carolina’s offense in disarray the Razorbacks were able to score in transition. During a decisive 12-2 run, Arkansas scored seven straight fast break points.
“We just got run out of the gym,” Frank Martin said. “Defensively we didn’t put up any fight, any resistance, and offensively we played selfishly. Going into the game, that’s all we spoke about, don’t take bad shots. When you do, they score every time. That’s all we did was take bad shots.”
Arkansas finished the game shooting 55%, led by 28 points from Moses Moody. Justin Smith added 22 points and eight rebounds, and JD Notae had 21 points. The Razorbacks also made 12-13 free throws.
South Carolina made five of its last seven shots, yet still shot just 38% for the game. AJ Lawson scored 18, but on 6-17 shooting. Bryant had 13 points and nine rebounds, but shot just 5-15 and 3-9 from the line. He seemed to be bothered by a wrap on his shooting hand. Couisnard and Hannibal never really got going, each finishing with eight points, plus seven rebounds by Hannibal. Rounding out the point guard play, starter TJ Moss had a career-high seven assists, but five turnovers. Seventh Woods returned after missing two games and had six points on 2-7 shooting.
“We’ve got a lot of guys playing for me and not we, and that’s unfortunate,” Martin said. “A year ago with basically the same personnel, that was never the case.”
Notes:
South Carolina has allowed 100 or more points 30 times in program history, and is 1-29 in those games. The lone win was a 111-107 victory over Tennessee in 1992-93. South Carolina is 46-1 when scoring 100 points, with the only loss 107-106 to Miami (Fla.) in 1959-60. … Tre-Vaughn Minott made his second start. He had four points and six rebounds in 16 minutes. … Jalyn McCreary scored a season-high 10 points. … South Carolina concludes the regular season Saturday against Kentucky.