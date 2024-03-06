MBB: #17 Gamecocks vs #4 Vols Preview
Who: South Carolina (24-5 Overall, 12-4 SEC) vs Tennessee (23-6 Overall, 13-3 SEC)
Where: Columbia, SC
Date: Wednesday 3/6/2024
Time/TV: 7:00pm on ESPN2
Radio: 107.5 The Game
History: Tennessee leads 31-10.
Last Meeting: Carolina won 63-59. Ta’Lon Cooper lead the Gamecocks with 18 points.
TENNESSEE
Tennessee comes in at #4 in the nation and deservingly so. The Vols have been playing extremely well since their last meeting with the Gamecocks and have lost only once during that span.
Dalton Knecht is a front runner for SEC POY and can score in just about every possible way.
When junior guard Zakai Zeigler gets going along with Knecht, the Vols are hard to stop.
SOUTH CAROLINA
The Gamecocks should have a full roster for this matchup. Myles Stute is expected to be available, while Ebrima Dibba has slowly worked his way back after missing most of the season.
Whoever wins this contest will claim first place in the SEC. However, Carolina will likely need to close the season out with consecutive victories to win the conference.
No matter the outcome of this game, both teams are locks for the NCAA Tournament.
KEYS TO THE GAME
Defense. GamecockScoop said this last time these two teams met and will say it again. Playing physically against the Vols is a must. Carolina sports the best defense in the SEC and should be able to knock the Vols off kilter with physical play.
Rebound. Carolina has been an excellent rebounding team this season. There is no reason to believe that will change.
Feed off the Home Crowd. This will be one of the biggest games in CLA history and the sellout crowd will be ready to cheer for anything that goes in Carolina’s favor. If the Gamecocks can tap into their support and come up with key plays at critical moments, it will be another win for the good guys.