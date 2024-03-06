Who: South Carolina (24-5 Overall, 12-4 SEC) vs Tennessee (23-6 Overall, 13-3 SEC) Where: Columbia, SC Date: Wednesday 3/6/2024 Time/TV: 7:00pm on ESPN2

Radio: 107.5 The Game History: Tennessee leads 31-10. Last Meeting: Carolina won 63-59. Ta’Lon Cooper lead the Gamecocks with 18 points.



TENNESSEE

Tennessee comes in at #4 in the nation and deservingly so. The Vols have been playing extremely well since their last meeting with the Gamecocks and have lost only once during that span. Dalton Knecht is a front runner for SEC POY and can score in just about every possible way. When junior guard Zakai Zeigler gets going along with Knecht, the Vols are hard to stop.



SOUTH CAROLINA

. The Gamecocks should have a full roster for this matchup. Myles Stute is expected to be available, while Ebrima Dibba has slowly worked his way back after missing most of the season. Whoever wins this contest will claim first place in the SEC. However, Carolina will likely need to close the season out with consecutive victories to win the conference. No matter the outcome of this game, both teams are locks for the NCAA Tournament.



KEYS TO THE GAME