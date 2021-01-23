Auburn had a record-setting offensive performance in a 109-86 win over South Carolina.

Against Missouri, Frank Martin said the Gamecocks’ defense was “not good.” It got worse against Auburn. The 109 points is tied for the seventh most ever allowed by a South Carolina team. It is the most ever allowed in an SEC game. The most points ever allowed by South Carolina is 126 by Kentucky in 1979. Marshall scored 116 in 1980.

Auburn smashed the record for the most points South Carolina had allowed under Martin, which was 97 by Georgia in 2014. The 109 points are the most ever scored by Auburn in a road SEC win.

The Tigers shot 52% for the game and 52% from three, while making 15-16 free throws. They had 21 assists on 40 baskets, and a plus-10 rebounding advantage

“All we’ve talked about for the past five days is we can sit around and make excuses or embrace the hand we’ve been dealt,” Martin said. “The self-accountability is not there and the lack of team discipline that you build over the course of the season is not there.”

Auburn took control of the game with a 16-2 first half run that saw South Carolina miss 14 of 15 shot attempts and go almost eight minutes without a basket. That run broke open a game that had seen eight lead changes in the first seven minutes, but it was South Carolina’s abysmal defense that made sure Auburn never had to worry about the threat of a comeback.